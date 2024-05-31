Shraddha Kapoor consistently stuns in the world of ethnic fashion. Her wardrobe boasts a beautiful collection of everything from regal Anarkali suits to chic, contemporary sarees. From gorgeous Anarkali suits to vibrant sarees, her wardrobe is a treasure trove of inspiration. This Bollywood style icon can help you transform your ethnic wear game with effortlessly easy tips. It’s safe to say that we’re head-over-heels in love with her ethnic game.

So, get ready to be inspired by 7 Shraddha Kapoor-approved tips to effortlessly take your ethnic ensembles to the show-stopping level. Let’s just have a detailed glance at some of these statement picks.

7 tips from Shraddha Kapoor’s closet to rock the ethnic wear game:

Anarkali suits are back at the top:

The Stree actress recently wore quite a few gorgeous anarkali suits, and we're taking some major notes. She recently wore a pink anarkali suit that featured a stylishly floor-length kurta with a free-flowing silhouette that spelled all things amazing. The beautiful lace work on the suit as well as the mesmerizing dupatta was also a work of art. She added statement earrings and a delicate bindi to complete the elegant look.

Dare to go contemporary with your saree:

Shraddha always goes above and beyond to tock ethnic ensembles but that’s not all. She also loves to give these classy outfits a rather modern and expectedly enchanting contemporary twist. This was proven when the diva wore a statement bright red traditional saree but, paired it with a fabulous blazer with shimmery gold embellishments. She added minimalistic accessories and bright red lipstick to complete the amazing look.

Embrace the power of vibrant hues:

The Baaghi actress is a big fan of colors. She often makes onlookers gasp as they see her embracing the power of vibrant hues. The diva recently proved this by donning a bright tangerine ensemble that screamed ethnic elegance. The geometric embroidery work on the piece complimented the sheer material of the overall piece. We are obsessed with the mesmerizing hue of this classy piece. We also adored her statement-worthy choker.

Experiment with your blouse game:

Kapoor also loves to pair her statement-worthy sarees with matching blouses that look all things amazing. From traditional blouses with full sleeves and a sophisticated high neckline to strapless corsets with an alluring plunging neckline and even sleeveless bralette-like blouses with super hot necklines - she has aced it all. This was paired with a matching glossy ice blue saree and it was the prettiest ensemble ever. She also added statement accessories to elevate the whole ensemble.

Easy-breezy kurta sets are a staple:

The Half Girlfriend actress knows just how to turn heads with her simplicity. She goes out of her way to prove that simplicity is beyond spectacular. Her pretty kurta sets are the perfect example. The diva recently wore a beautiful orange kurta that had a rather oversized silhouette and delicate embroidery all over the same. It was further paired with matching pants and dupattas. Shraddha also kept her accessories minimalistic for this one.

Fabulous lehengas are a necessity:

Shraddha is obsessed with all things ethnic and this is also true for her love for super stylish lehenga sets. She recently made us swoon over a beautiful blush pink lehenga with delicate white floral-inspired embroidery work all over the same. It featured a fitted blouse with a deep V-shaped neckline and oversized sleeves, which was paired with a floor-length lehenga skirt. She also added a matching sheer dupatta to complete the whole ethnic ensemble.

Mom’s sarees are always the prettiest:

The Ok Jaanu actress knows when it comes to ethnic ensembles, there are no better stores or brands than one’s beloved mother’s wardrobe. Shraddha recently wore a stunning and vibrant handwoven saree from her mother's wardrobe. She also elevated the look with a traditional gold choker along with matching elegant Jhumkas. Meanwhile, she also added a simple yet spectacular gajra to elevate the traditional vibe of her high and well-tied bun. This incomparable look proved that when it comes to ethnic wear, you really need to have a look at your mom’s wardrobe!

So, why not enhance our bold and beautiful world of ethnic fashion by taking inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor’s divine pieces? You might just fall in love with your ethnic wear wardrobe for summer 2024.

Which one of Shraddha Kapoor’s classy ensembles is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

