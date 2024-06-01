Min Hee Jin held a second press conference to address the issues about her ongoing conflict with HYBE. During the event, she revealed many things like her future plans with NewJeans and so on. However, she also made the explosive statement that she has achieved the success of top groups with NewJeans within just two years since their debut which has left netizens divided.

Min Hee Jin asserts that NewJeans were successful faster than top boy groups

On May 31, 2024, Min Hee Jin organized a second press conference to answer questions regarding ADOR’s ongoing conflict with their parent company HYBE. Among many other things, the CEO revealed that she has achieved a lot of success with NewJeans in just two years of remaining active and their achievements are comparable to that of top boy groups who took 5-7 years to do so.

However, she made that statement to emphasize the fact that she has worked tremendously hard for the company which only a loyal employee is able to do. So, the accusations made by HYBE against her that she breached the company's trust are completely false based on her performance and hard work over the years.

More about HYBE and ADOR's conflict

Previously, HYBE submitted an application to the court seeking permission to hold a special shareholders' meeting to dismiss ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin, from the company. In response, Min Hee Jin filed for a provisional injunction to prevent HYBE from exercising its voting rights. On the 30th, the court upheld Min Hee Jin’s request for a provisional injunction, maintaining her position as CEO.

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR started when the former conducted an audit, including that of the CEO, Min Hee Jin, after the information rolled out that they were attempting to separate management rights. HYBE sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the CEO position.

However, the CEO has denied every accusation made against her and assured that she had no intentions of taking over ADOR and NewJeans. HYBE currently holds 80 percent of ADOR, and Min Hee Jin holds 18 percent.

Min Hee Jin argues that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT.

