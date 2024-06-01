Anupamaa Written Update, June 1: Titu attempts to tell Dimpy the truth; Anupama reaches India

Anupamaa, June 1, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anuj selecting clothes while packing his bags. He looks for Anupama for her assistance and opinion. Anuj imagines Anupama helping him in his dream. He asks if she had not gone to catch her flight. Anupama says when she never went out of his heart, how can she go out of his life.

Anuj asks Anupama why she didn’t understand him five years ago when he and Aadhya needed her the most. He tries to control his emotions. As Anuj anticipates meeting Anupama at Titu and Dimpy’s wedding, she reminds him of his impending marriage with Shruti. Anuj realizes that it is just his dream.

The Shahs await Titu’s arrival

Kinjal and Kavya are busy with making arrangements for Titu and Dimpy’s first ritual while Leela teases them for staying up late at night. Vanraj brings turban cloth for everyone. They tie it to on each other’s heads.

Dimpy who is getting ready for the day gets tense when Titu doesn’t pick up her call. As she comes out, she overhears other family members talking about Titu not responding to their calls. Leela mentions that she had clearly told Titu that it was an early morning muhurat, but he still didn't show up. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

As the Shahs’ concerns grow regarding Titu’s whereabouts, he arrives. He recalls a car incident and contemplates confessing the truth to Dimpy. Vanraj asks him to tie the turban. Dimpy misses Anupama. Hasmukh assures everyone that Anupama will come. Leela explains the rituals.

Yashdeep refuses to let go of his restaurant

Yashdeep looks at the restaurant anxiously. He unexpectedly encounters Gulati who tries to make Yashdeep remorseful about his decision of giving partnership to Anupama. He says that after ruining the cafe, she has gone to enjoy the wedding. Furthermore, Gulati expresses his desire to get Yashdeep’s restaurant to open his own eatery in his name.

Yashdeep says he treats his restaurant like a temple and he has no intention of selling it. He is adamant about finding the person who did this conspiracy to defame their cafe. Gulati tells him not to get emotional. Yashdeep is confident about the reopening of his restaurant and welcoming loyal customers thereafter.

Titu make efforts to confess truth to Dimpy

While writing cards, Vanraj asks who will they give cards to for Titu’s family. Hasmukh says kids will come from his side, making the children delighted. Leela informs the Shahs about the kankotri ritual and urges Mahi, Ansh, Ishani, and Pari to perform it on Titu’s behalf.

She invites Lord Ganesh to come and bless the new couple on their special day. Leela asks to light the ceremonial lamp. Meanwhile, Titu asks Dimpy why she didn’t receive his calls. Dimpy says she was busy. Titu asks Dimpy to meet him urgently at night as he wants to share something important with her.

While discussing wedding preparations with everyone, Vanraj notices that Titu is looking sad. Leela agrees with him. Kinjal and Kavya assume that he might be nervous and missing his parents.

Titu rushes to Dimpy and says he wants to share about his past which he wanted to do earlier as well but couldn’t. Vanraj notices Titu and Dimpy missing. He goes to check where they are. Dimpy asks if Titu likes someone else.

Titu says no and requests Dimpy listen to him before reacting or passing any judgments. Dimpy refuses to listen to him. Vanraj comes there and interrupts their conversation. He scolds Titu and Dimpy and asks if they have any shame. Dimpy leaves. Titu says he was telling her something important. Vanraj fears Titu might ruin his plan.

Advertisement

Anupama lands in India

Pari feels happy to be with her family in India. She urges Kinjal to stay back. Kinjal reminds Pari that she has a job in the US and Pari has her school. Paritosh supports Pari and says he will get Pari admitted to an Indian school. This makes Kinjal angry. She asks him about her wishes. Paritosh says she doesn’t have to work if she stays in India. They begin to argue. Kinjal plans to return to America with Pari after the wedding.

Shruti hands over a gift for Titu and Dimpy’s wedding. Anuj asks her to come along. Shruti tells him to enjoy the wedding festivities while she makes arrangements for theirs. Aadhya calls Anuj and he excuses himself from Shruti. She gets worried about the possibility of Anuj rekindling his love with Anupama

The guest ladies bring some sweets and point at Anupama’s restaurant controversy by saying that there is no insect in it. Kinjal asks them not to judge when they don’t know the truth.

Leela tells them that Anupama won’t be coming for the wedding as they have cut all ties with her. Meanwhile, Anupama’s flight lands and she comes out of the airport proclaiming Jai Hind. She decides to create good memories and asks herself to smile.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, May 31: Anupama departs for India; Titu tries to share his secret with Dimpy but THIS happens