Sharon Osbourne Weight Loss: How the Reality TV Star Shed 42 Pounds with Ozempic

Even though Sharon Osbourne's weight loss journey revolves around using Ozempic, the renowned reality TV star hasn’t ever shied away from accepting the fact that she used Ozempics for weight loss — which made her lose 42 pounds in a short span of time. Now that she is no longer focused on losing weight, she has gained massive self-confidence — her story serves as a reminder to all that trying to lose weight quickly or by using medications can prove to be disastrous in the long term, and she herself accepts it!

In an interview, she candidly expressed that she is done with the weight loss and cosmetic stuff and feels confident in her skin. Although she is no longer on weight loss medications, the X Factor star finds it challenging now to gain weight. From trying to shed pounds to finding it difficult to gain weight — Sharon Osbourne’s weight loss journey has really been a roller coaster ride. Let’s dive deep into her health and fitness journey and unveil the secrets of her weight loss.

Who Is Sharon Osbourne?

Sharon Osbourne is a popular British TV personality, author, and music manager. She was born in London to Don Arden and Hope and had a troubled childhood. Her father was a music promoter and when he fired Ozzy (now Sharon’s husband) from the group Black Sabbath, she took it upon herself to revive his career and launched her own music festival — the Ozzfest Summer Tourist Festival in 1996 to promote Ozzy. The two later got married in 1982 and have three children together.

Sharon Osbourne today has many famous shows to her name, including The Osbournes, America’s Got Talent, and The X Factor. She is a versatile star and also hosted her own TV talk show The Sharon Osbourne Show, which ran for three years in the UK on Sky One.

Apart from being a television personality, she is a successful author as well and has three autobiographies and two novels to her name. Extreme, her first autobiography went on to become the most successful female autobiography in the UK.

Sharon Osbourne is highly versatile and is an inspiration to many. Even her weight loss journey wasn’t easy and the fact that she readily accepted the struggles she faced after using meds for weight loss is respect-worthy. On that note, let’s take a look at Sharon Osbourne weight loss journey.

Sharon Osbourne Weight Loss Journey Unveiled

Speaking candidly about her weight loss journey in an interview held in November 2023, she openly revealed that she wanted to lose weight and wanted to see results quickly, and that was possible only if she took weight loss injections. Hence, she started using Ozempic, generically known as semaglutide, a medicine used to control type 2 diabetes ( 1 ).

She further expressed her views on why she took the famous diabetes drug for weight loss, saying that sometimes when you have a weight issue and you have tried everything but in vain, people tell you to take weight loss injections and see quick results, which is exactly what she did.

However, the aftermath of using Ozempic wasn’t really what she expected — she opened up about the challenges she faced while on the medication, revealing that during the first few weeks, she felt nauseous and used to throw up all the time. After a few weeks, as her body got used to the medicine, she felt fine but her hunger pangs went away.

When she started losing too much weight, her husband Ozzy raised concerns over her wellbeing. She said that she lost so much weight that her husband told her she looked like Nancy Reagan.

She admitted during an interview that she never wanted to go this thin and it just happened. When she saw her facial structure changing a lot, she realized that she had gone too far with the medicine and eventually stopped with Ozempic to get back to her real self.

During an interview in 2023, she said that now she is trying to gain some weight and would be happy if she gained 10 pounds, but her body isn’t listening to it.

Advertisement

After quitting Ozempic, Sharon felt relieved and said that although she doesn’t regret her decision, she would definitely not go back to these methods for weight loss.

Read More: Al Sharpton’s Weight Loss: How the Civil Rights Leader Shed the Pounds

What Methods Did Sharon Osbourne Use to Lose Weight?

Sharon Osbourne took Ozempic to lose weight. Additionally, she also underwent facelift surgery in October 2021 and admitted that she regretted it, saying the horrendous results weren’t worth the time or the price tag. She also underwent breast implants, a tummy tuck, and Botox and fillers. Looking at the results of her surgeries, she wasn’t really happy and today she is more accepting of her body and looks.

Sharon Osbourne Diet And Fitness Routine

After observing extreme weight loss and the drawbacks of weight loss medications, the 71-year-old star never wanted to go back to these methods and wished to maintain a healthy weight with a proper diet and fitness routine. In an interview, she disclosed that she practices intermittent fasting and skips meals three days each week.

Advertisement

Intermittent fasting is a known practice to lose weight — it involves a person eating food during a particular window period and avoiding eating anything for the rest of the hours. The 16/8 method is one of the most popular intermittent fasting methods, wherein a person has to consume meals during the 8-hour eating period and fast for 16 hours. Apart from weight loss, intermittent fasting is known to address other health concerns too including improved heart health, better cognitive abilities, and controlled blood sugar levels ( 2 ), ( 3 ).

Although the benefits of intermittent fasting are plenty, going three days without food is something that’s not advised by doctors. Hence, it’s always good to consult your doctor before adopting a new diet.

Years ago, Sharon resorted to the Atkins diet for weight loss — it is a low-carb diet specifically meant for shedding pounds. While the diet is famous for weight loss, there are potential complications of this diet too, including headaches, dizziness, joint pain, and kidney stones ( 4 ).

Talking about Sharon Osbourne fitness routine, she revealed that she loves going for a walk and that helps elevate her mood. Walking for sure is considered one of the best exercises not just for weight loss but overall health as well. According to a study, walking not only helps burn calories but also keeps the risk of heart attack and stress at bay ( 5 ).

How Much Weight Did Sharon Osbourne Lose?

Sharon revealed that in her life, the heaviest she was at 230 pounds, and after trying various weight loss methods, she weighed under 100 pounds. After trying Ozempic, she lost around 42 pounds in just 4 months, which was too much for her, which was why she stopped with the medication.

Sharon Osbourne Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Before:

After:

What Is Sharon Osbourne’s Advise to Those Trying to Lose Weight?

Sharon has been vocal about the complications she dealt with when using Ozempic and has advised against its use, especially for teenagers. In an interview, she said that she admitted the use of Ozempic and revealed that she stopped using it and that it’s an easy method for weight loss but one can become addicted to it, which could be dangerous. Even a study concludes that semaglutide can cause gastrointestinal problems, hence it’s best to lose weight the healthy way, even if it’s a long-term process ( 6 ).

What Challenges Did Sharon Osbourne Face on Her Weight Loss Journey?

When Sharon started using Ozempic to shed pounds, she faced problems such as nausea, increased thirst, and decreased appetite. When she started losing more weight than she had thought she would lose, she stopped the weight loss drug immediately. The next problem she faced was that she was unable to weight gain, hence now she advocates against the use of medicines for weight loss.

Sharon Osbourne weight loss journey wasn’t really easy — in an industry, where every step of yours is scrutinized, her coming out and admitting the fact that she used medication for weight loss is noteworthy. She wasn’t even a bit hesitant to advise teenagers not to resort to drugs for medication, to have healthy weight loss goals, and to feel confident in their bodies. Her weight loss journey is truly a testament to resilience and determination and serves as a reminder to all that good things take time!

Sources:

1. Semaglutide for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6231279/

2. Intermittent fasting and weight loss

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7021351/

3. Beneficial effects of intermittent fasting: a narrative review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9946909/

4. The Atkin’s diet controversy

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6074441/

Advertisement

5. Walking and Activeness: The First Step toward the Prevention of Strokes and Mental Illness

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8938141/

6. Clinical Review Report: Semaglutide (Ozempic): (Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.): Indication: For the treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycemic control, in combination with metformin (second-line treatment), and in combination with metformin and sulfonylurea

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK544016/