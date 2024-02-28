WJSN's Bona-led Pyramid Game premieres on February 29: Know release time, plot, where to watch and more

Prepare for a gripping journey into the realm of psychological suspense with Pyramid Game, an upcoming K-drama featuring WJSN's Bona (Kim Ji Yeon), alongside Jang Da Ah, Ryu Da In, Shin Seul Ki, and Kang Na Eon. Adapted from the popular Naver webtoon by Dalggonyak, this TVING original promises a thrilling narrative. Scheduled to premiere on February 29, 2024, and airing weekly on Thursdays.

About Pyramid Game

Name: Pyramid Game

No. of Episodes: 10

Cast: WJSN's Bona (Kim Ji Yeon), alongside Jang Da Ah, Ryu Da In, Shin Seul Ki, and Kang Na Eon

Premiere: 29th February onwards

When and where to watch: Each episode will be telecast every Thursday

Pyramid Game, an upcoming South Korean psychological thriller, is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing plot and stellar cast. Created by Lee Jae Gyun, the series is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Dalggonyak and is set to premiere on February 29, 2024, exclusively on TVING.

The storyline revolves around Baekyeon Girls' High School, where a monthly popularity poll determines the social hierarchy, leading to a brutal ranking system and school violence. Sung Soo Ji, portrayed by WJSN's Bona aka Kim Ji Yeon, is a transfer student who becomes a victim of the Pyramid Game, sparking a rebellion against the unjust system.

Advertisement

The main cast includes Kim Ji Yeon as Sung Soo Ji, Jang Da Ah as Baek Ha Rin, Ryu Da In as Myeong Ja Eun, Shin Seul Ki as Seo Do Ah, and Kang Na Eon as Im Ye Rim. Each character brings a unique dynamic to the narrative, creating a suspenseful atmosphere within the high-stakes school environment.

Sung Soo Ji, starting with a zero in the popularity vote, becomes a target of school violence, prompting her to challenge the Pyramid Game's cruel structure. The series promises to unravel the complexities of power dynamics and social injustice prevalent in the school setting.

The supporting cast adds depth to the story, with characters like Go Eun Byeol, Bang Woo I, Kim Da Yeon, Shim Eun Jung, and others contributing to the intricate web of relationships and conflicts within Baekyeon Girls' High School.

The production, directed by Park So Yeon and written by Choi Soo I, ensures a faithful adaptation of the Naver webtoon. The drama is co-produced by Film Monster and CJ ENM Studios.

Pyramid Game explores themes of bullying, social hierarchy, and rebellion, making it a thought-provoking and socially relevant series. With its unique premise and a talented ensemble cast, the drama is poised to make a significant impact on the K-drama landscape.

When and where to watch Pyramid Game

Fans can catch the suspenseful tale exclusively on TVING, with the series set to air every Thursday, starting from February 29, 2024. The anticipation is high for this original drama that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its psychological twists and turns.

More details Pyramid Game’s cast

The cast of Pyramid Game brings a dynamic blend of talent to the forefront. Kim Ji Yeon, portraying Seong Su Ji, infuses the character with social skills and a straightforward personality, caught in the turmoil of a pyramid game and leading a rebellion against school violence.

Jang Da Ah embodies Baek Ha Rin, a princess of class 2–5, adored for her gentle demeanor hiding cleverness beneath. Ryu Da In as Myeong Ja Eun portrays a unique student at Baekyeon Girls' High School, showcasing timidity and affection that shines in a crowd. Shin Seul Ki takes on the role of Seo Do Ah, the class president and top student, adding depth to the high-stakes school setting.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kang Na Eon plays Im Ye Rim, an easygoing idol trainee with a glamorous daily life, contributing to the intrigue of Pyramid Game. Together, this ensemble promises to deliver a compelling narrative, exploring themes of rebellion and social hierarchy within the intense school environment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, and Hong Su Zu led The Impossible Heir: Know release date, time, plot, more details