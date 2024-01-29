Restaurant Hae: EXO’s Xiumin, WJSN’s Exy, Lee Sae On, and Lee Soo Min CONFIRMED to lead upcoming rom-com

EXO’s Xiumin and WJSN’s Exy, Lee Sae On, and Lee Soo Min, mount excitement as they unite for the highly anticipated rom-com drama Restaurant Hae (literal title). Expected to broadcast this year, the production promises a delightful blend of talent, humor, and romance, creating anticipation among fans eager to witness this star-studded ensemble in action.

EXO’s Xiumin, WJSN’s Exy, Lee Sae On, and Lee Soo Min set to lead Restaurant Hae

Embark on a captivating journey as K-pop idols EXO’s Xiumin and WJSN’s Exy, alongside the talented Lee Sae On and Lee Soo Min, headline the much-anticipated rom-com drama Restaurant Hae (literal title).

Xiumin steps into the role of Heo Gyun, a self-proclaimed genius with exceptional writing skills and an unparalleled sense of aesthetics. Despite facing exile for his uniqueness, Heo Gyun flees when his friends are wrongly accused of treason, finding himself in Yuldoguk amidst unexpected challenges.

WJSN’s Exy portrays Eun Sil, the pragmatic daughter of a nameless home-cooked restaurant. Believing their endeavors are futile, Eun Sil, like her mother, is unapologetically realistic and despises injustice. Her world takes a turn when Heo Gyun, seemingly homeless, appears at the restaurant, setting the stage for a tumultuous relationship.

Adding complexity, Lee Sae On delves into dual roles as goal-oriented Lee Yi Cheom and the youngest Korean Master Chef, Lee Hyuk. Meanwhile, Lee Soo Min captivates as the artistically inclined Mae Chang and the secretive Jung Mi Sol, a former child actress with a concealed past.

More details about Restaurant Hae

Restaurant Heo, a fantasy rom-com, promises an enchanting narrative as Heo Gyun, a Joseon Dynasty figure, time-travels 400 years into the present, inadvertently sparking a restaurant's creation. The production team anticipates viewers will relish Heo Gyun's comedic adaptation to modern life. The stellar cast, including Xiumin, Chu So Jung (Exy), Lee Sae On, and Lee Soo Min, will unravel characters with unique stories.

The blend of historical charm and contemporary chaos is poised to captivate audiences. As Restaurant Heo gears up for production, the team invites viewers to anticipate the delightful chemistry and antics that will unfold in this time-traveling culinary adventure, set to hit screens later this year.

