Former WJSN member Cheng Xiao and actor Tony Leung caught in dating rumors; Both sides respond

Hong Kong actor and singer Tony Leung is rumored to be dating former WJSN (Cosmic Girls) member Cheng Xiao, despite their 36-year age gap. Cheng Xiao, aged 25, has been implicated in rumors of an extramarital affair with the 61-year-old actor Tony Leung.

Chinese media outlets have been abuzz with rumors surrounding an alleged extramarital affair between Tony Leung and Cheng Xiao. These speculations reportedly began after a shopping excursion that the two shared last year. What's more, some reports have even gone so far as to suggest that Cheng Xiao may have given birth to their love child, a claim that raises eyebrows considering Tony Leung's marriage to actress Carina Lau.

Some local media outlets even claimed that Tony Leung is purchasing a home in Japan for Cheng Xiao.

Cheng Xiao's agency has promptly addressed the rumors in an attempt to halt the propagation of false information. They have unequivocally disregarded the reports, stating that such unfounded claims are not deserving of attention. Additionally, they have pledged to take legal action against both individuals and organizations responsible for circulating these baseless allegations.

Meanwhile, Tony Leung's spokesperson has also declared the rumor to be baseless and categorically denied its authenticity. They have characterized the rumor as nonsensical and absurd, asserting its complete falsity. Adopting a more composed approach, Tony Leung's wife, Carina Lau, addressed the rumors on social media. She shared pictures of her husband, reinforcing that she remains unaffected by such speculation and emphasizing the happiness and undisturbed quality of their relationship.

Who are Tony Leung and Carina Lau

Tony Leung made his debut in 1982 and is a renowned actor. He has graced the golden screen in notable films such as Hidden Blade, Where the Wind Blows, and Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He rose to prominence with his captivating performance in the critically acclaimed masterpiece In the Mood for Love. Carina Lau, too, is a celebrated actress with an impressive portfolio. She has showcased her talent in films like 2046, Warriors of Future, Days of Being Wild, and Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame.

The couple's initial encounter took place during the filming of The Replica in 1984. The tale of their blossoming romance is nothing short of iconic. Their journey into love commenced five years later, in 1989, when they officially began dating. Their union was consecrated in a Bhutanese wedding ceremony in 2008.

Tony Leung's recent appearance in the K-pop group NewJeans' music video Cool with You showcases his enduring relevance and influence within the industry. He remains an esteemed and impactful presence in the entertainment sphere.

