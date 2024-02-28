Reply 1988 actor Choi Sung Won confirms starring in upcoming thriller drama Pyramid Game; Joins WJSN’s Bona

Choi Sung Won, a beloved K-drama actor, is yet again preparing to take on a pivotal role. He will be starring in the upcoming suspense drama Pyramid Game.

Reply 1988 actor Choi Sung Won to star in new K-drama Pyramid Game

On February 28, a reliable report suggested that the Reply 1988 actor is set to play the role of Lim Joo Hyung, a homeroom art teacher at Baekyeon Girls’ High School in Pyramid Game.

This role will be his prominent comeback to mainstream K-dramas after a brief role in the 2022 drama From Now On, Showtime!

More about upcoming drama Pyramid Game

Based on a Naver webtoon of the same name, the upcoming K-drama Pyramid Game boasts a violent saga of Baekyeon Girls’ High School. In the school, a secret popularity vote is held every month to choose the outcasts. The students divided into victims, perpetrators, and bystanders slowly get caught in a whirlwind of thriller, suspense, and violence.

Choi Sung Won’s character as the teacher of this wild institution, adds depths to the narrative of Pyramid Game. WJSN member Bona, who is known for her role in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, portrays the lead character in this suspense series. In the drama, her name is Sung Su Ji, and she is a victim of bullying. Along with her, popular K-pop group IVE member Wonyoung’s sister Jang Da Ah also appears in the drama as Sung Su Ji’s classmate, Baek Ha Rin. The exciting cast line-up also includes Ryu Da In, Shin Seul Ki, Jung Ha Dam, Kang Na Eon, and Ha Yul Ri in some pivotal characters. This upcoming TVING drama has been penned by Choi Soo Yi and directed by Park So Yeon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the first four episodes of Pyramid Game are scheduled to premiere on February 29, exclusively on TVING network. Anticipation now burgeons to witness an unconventional and distinctive depiction of school thriller dramas.

About Choi Sung Won

Choi Sung Won is a beloved Korean actor renowned for portraying realistic characters. He garnered recognition for his role in the hit slice-of-life drama Reply 1988. After battling cancer since 2020, he made his comeback with the 2022 drama From Now On, Showtime! His return to the K-drama land with a significant character in Pyramid Game is something worth looking forward to.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO’s Suho’s upcoming historical K-drama Missing Crown Prince postpones premiere date; Find out details