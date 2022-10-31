BLACKPINK, Dreamcatcher, MAMAMOO, WJSN and more: 5 best 3rd Gen girl K-Pop groups to follow

BLACKPINK consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured Whistle and Boombayah, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. BLACKPINK is the most successful Korean girl group internationally and has often been dubbed the biggest girl group in the world. They are the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate one billion views each on YouTube; the most-subscribed music act on the platform and the first to reach over 80 million subscribers; and the most-followed girl group on Spotify. BLACKPINK’s music has been characterized as primarily EDM and pop with elements of hip hop and trap, although they have incorporated a variety of other genres in their discography, such as R&B, Arabic music, ballad and rock. They tend to feature bass drops frequently in their songs, especially immediately preceding the chorus, which some publications consider part of their characteristic sound. Vocally, BLACKPINK's music has been described as combining fierce and bold rapping with frequent use of an edgy singing style.

2. Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher consists of seven members: JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. They made their official debut on January 13, 2017, with the single album Nightmare. Dreamcatcher originally debuted under the name MINX, releasing the single Why Did You Come to My Home on September 18, 2014 with a five-member lineup of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yoohyeon, and Dami. That December, they released the holiday single Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree with girl group Dal Shabet. They released the EP Love Shake, their last release as MINX, in July 2015. In November 2016, the group announced that they would re-debut in 2017 under the new name Dreamcatcher with two new members, Handong and Gahyeon. The group has come to be recognized as ‘The face of rock in K-pop’. The group are now known for introducing creepy concepts in the MVs along with rock instrumental and beautiful vocals from the members that leave you breathless.

3. MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO is composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’ on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances. The group released their fifth EP Purple with the lead single Yes I Am on June 22, 2017. The single quickly climbed to the number one spot on the Melon real-time chart. After one day, MAMAMOO set the record for the highest number of unique listeners in 24-hours with Yes I Am on Melon for a girl group. On June 27, 2017, the song received its first music show win on The Show, followed by wins on Show Champion, M Countdown, and Show! Music Core. Purple also peaked at number one on the Billboard World Albums chart. The Latin-inspired and dance-pop song ‘Starry Night’ was released alongside the album, with an accompanying music video. ‘Starry Night’ debuted and peaked at number two on the Gaon Digital Chart, earning 44.7 million Gaon Index points in its debut week.

4. WJSN

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, is a South Korean girl group formed by Starship Entertainment. The group debuted on February 25, 2016, with the extended play Would You Like? and with twelve members: Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum and Dayoung. In July 2016, WJSN added a thirteenth member, Yeonjung, to the group. In 2018, WJSN returned with their fifth mini album WJ Please? and the title track ‘Save Me, Save You’. The Chinese members, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi and Xuanyi, did not participate in the comeback and the group continued as ten members. In 2021, WJSN released their ninth mini album ‘Unnatural’, with the title track of the same name on March 31. On April 26, 2021, WJSN announced the formation of their second sub-unit WJSN The Black, featuring members Seola, Exy, Bona and Eunseo, along with announcing their first single album My Attitude and its title track ‘Easy’, which was released on May 12.

5. TWICE

TWICE is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program Sixteen (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins. TWICE rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single ‘Cheer Up’, which charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, became the best-performing single of the year, and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. Their next single, ‘TT’, from their third EP Twicecoaster: Lane 1, topped the Gaon charts for four consecutive weeks. The EP was the highest selling Korean girl group album of 2016. Within 19 months after debut, Twice had already sold over 1.2 million units of their four EPs and special albums.

