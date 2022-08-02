7 Best exfoliating scrubs to shed off dead skin and attain healthy, glowing skin

CTM routine, i.e., cleansing, toning and moisturizing is a simple skincare routine that people swear by. What nobody mentions is the importance of a good exfoliating scrub for the skin. While most of us are focussed on nourishing the skin, very few of us think of removing the dead skin cells to make it look even more radiant and flawless. It is time you realize the need and effect of skin exfoliation. Exfoliation is one of the most crucial steps in a skin care routine that should never be skipped. From removing dirty, dead and damaged cells to revealing the healthy skin, exfoliation is capable of doing it all. All you require is to invest in the best exfoliating scrub, and you are all sorted. Here we have listed the exfoliating scrubs that you can use for your body and face. Take a look.

Best exfoliating scrubs to make your skin radiant and smooth

1. Artnaturals Green Tea Matcha Sweet Scrub

This is a unique scrub formulated with natural ingredients like salt, green tea, shea butter and aloe vera. The product is a blend of highly nourishing ingredients along with some that have healing properties. There is also shea butter and salt present to gently exfoliate the skin and moisturize the skin at the same time. Green tea content helps in reducing skin inflammation while repairing the skin damage and reducing puffiness. The versatile qualities of this scrub make it an ideal choice for face, body, and foot scrub.

2. OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub

While the body is the sole center of attention for everyone, the scalp never gets any chance of exfoliation. All we do is oil, shampoo, and condition our hair. But with this outstanding scalp and body scrub, you can now take care of scalp exfoliation too. The product is a combination of sugar and coconut oil with a hint of rose scent that makes it perfect for rejuvenation and exfoliation. It is effective at reducing buildup from scalp and skin without being too harsh. Available at decent prices, this exfoliating scrub is a good choice for daily use.

3. Bare Botanics Body Scrub (Coconut Vanilla)

Bare Botanics body scrub is a heavenly combination of natural oils and plant-based moisturizers. It has a blend of aloe vera, jojoba oil, argan oil and avocado oil for intense nourishment. With the use of this unique formula, you are bound to bid adieu to dry, flaky skin and embrace soft, smooth and healthy skin. The product also contains ultra-fine sea salt which makes it powerful enough to gently drive out oil, dirt, impurities, and dead skin cells from the skin. Being a home for clean ingredients, the scrub is safe for sensitive skin.

4. Natural Elements Botanicals Moisturizing Facial Polish

It is always advised to go for plant-powered formulas to keep your skin healthy and safe from chemicals. One such formula is this one from Natural Elements Botanicals. With a non-toxic formula containing aloe, shea butter, bamboo and coffee, this facial polish or scrub is ideal for all skin types. It has a multifunctional use that makes it apt for exfoliation and hydration. This 2-in-1 treatment helps in reducing acne, aging spots, wrinkles, fine lines and dead skin. Use it regularly to rejuvenate skin with the punch of natural ingredients.

5. Artnaturals Dragon Fruit Oil Body Scrub

Dragon fruit is known for its fantastic nourishing properties for the body. Considering the same, this body scrub has been formulated by Artnaturals. Enriched with dragon fruit body oils and salt, this scrub can be your go-to option for clean skin. It aims at removing dry and dead skin gently, and making your skin soft. Not only this, the product is highly effective in reducing aging marks, stretch marks and acne scars. You can even use it like a foot scrub to make your feet smooth and clean. With a wonderful aroma of shea butter and saffron, you are likely to stay scented all day long.

6. InstaNatural vitamin C Face Scrub

Vitamin C is a renowned ingredient for skincare and body care. InstaNatural has used the power of vitamin C along with other nourishing ingredients like strawberry seeds, green tea, coconut water, aloe, jojoba beads and quartz crystals in this scrub. It also contains lactic acid, which when used together with vitamin C can help brighten dull skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. The powerful natural blend hydrates the skin and reverses skin damage. It also gives protection against environmental damage while eliminating dead skin cells.

7. pureSCRUBS Premium Organic Body Scrub Set

When all your body wants is a deep cleansing process, then this body scrub will do what is required. It has a versatile 4-in-1 formula that lets you cleanse, exfoliate, nourish and moisturize all at the same time. The presence of finely grained Dead Sea salt, along with essential oils and skin softeners, makes this product all the more effective at exfoliation. From removing dead cells to making your skin radiant and healthy, you can expect it all from this product. The product comes with a wooden spoon, loofah pad and exfoliating oatmeal organic bar soap for an ultimate exfoliating experience.

To make it easier for you to choose from the myriad of products available nowadays, we have narrowed down the options here. These are the best exfoliating scrubs mentioned here, with a power punch of natural ingredients. Using these scrubs is simple. Moreover, when used regularly, your skin changes will amaze you. Include these exfoliating scrubs in your skincare routine and your skin will surely thank you!

