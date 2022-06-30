7 Best luxury makeup products to steal from Amazon deals today

If money was the only reason why you haven’t tried out luxury makeup products yet, Amazon deals today gives you the opportunity to shop them all at slashed prices. Ever since the pandemic, the world saw a rise in celebrity-owned beauty brands and also a lean towards skincare products over makeup items. Here we have curated such no effort beauty products that are in trend.

Here are 7 luxury makeup products from Amazon deals today:

1. Blush Stick

Who doesn’t love blush! Hints of blush on the cheeks are always a killer look to sport. Blush sticks make the application easier and effortless by blending skillfully with other beauty products and it also lasts longer.

Price: Rs 503

2. Absolute Blur Perfect Matte Face Primer

The Lakme absolute blur perfect makeup primer is a waterproof formula that ensures makeup stays on throughout the day. It hides skin imperfections and gives you an even-toned skin for instant smoothness and radiance.

Price: Rs 503

3. Revlon Violet Brown Lipstick

Here’s the lip-hugging applicator that delivers the perfect amount of lacquer and extreme vinyl-like shine for full-colour coverage in one swipe. It also provides ultimate comfort to your lips without feeling tacky or sticky.

Price: Rs 1000

4. Maybelline Lip Crayon Lead The Way

If you are not a lipstick person, then you must try your hands on this Maybelline Lip Crayon Lead The Way. It delivers a rich layer of smudge-proof and transfer-resistant matter colour that lasts up to 8 hours. The tip of the lip crayon is ultra-precise with a built-in sharpener, so you can easily define your lips.

Price: Rs 922

5. Colorbar Finishing Mist

After you are done with your makeup session, don't forget to fix it for a long-lasting effect. The oil-free primer helps you with a satiny touch that masks the fine lines and uneven texture. Both the products will leave your skin marvellously soft and smooth in the most alluring way.

Price: Rs 1233

6.Laneige - Lip sleeping mask

Laneige is the brand where you can afford the luxury. This South Korean cosmetics brand’s name comes from the French word ‘la neige’, which translates to ‘the snow’. Their popular product, the lip sleeping mask gently melts dead skin cells and makes the lips feel smooth and elastic during sleep.

Price: Rs 997

7. Daughter Earth - Lip & cheek tint

Daughter Earth is a natural skincare brand where luxury meets performance. This 2 in 1 rose tint from the brand gives your lips and cheeks a naturally flushed look and also it's clean, safe and kind on the skin.

Price: Rs 795

