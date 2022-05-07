Amazon Sale: Top 7 coolers that you must invest in this summer

If you feel air conditioners are out of your budget, then snatch a glimpse of the best coolers in town. This summer's heat waves, scorching heat and soaring temperature will never bother you when you are at home. Amazon sale offers on the top 7 coolers will not only help you to beat the heat but also cut down your electricity bills. This year invest in a cooler and let them refresh you and your mind.

Amazon sale offers on top 7 coolers

1. Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler comes with honeycomb pads, turbo fan technology, powerful air throw and 3 speed control panel. The hexacool technology and four way swing deflection will amaze you. What’s more? It has a super air delivery and 36 litre water tank.

Price: Rs. 9,050

Deal: Rs. 5,999

2. Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air

Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air features 3 side honeycomb pads, automatic pop-up touchscreen, i-pure technology and low power consumption formula. It has a digital display for easy accessibility and convenience. It has a 30 litre tank capacity. The high-speed blower instantly cools your room, so now enjoy your summers comfortably.

Price: Rs. 9,999

Deal: Rs. 8,549

3. Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

This cooler is ideal for home, shops as well as personal spaces. It has an ice compartment and low noise functionality. It has a dust filter and honeycomb cooling pad to feel cool winds gusting out from the air outlet. It has a capacity of 18 litres.

Price: Rs. 8,150

Deal: Rs. 5,099

4. USHA 70SD1 Personal Cooler

USHA 70SD1 Personal Cooler has a new tall design for cooling directly at seated level. It also works on inverters and has motorised vertical louvers. It provides an uninterrupted supply of cool air for longer periods.

Price: Rs. 14,990

Deal: Rs. 10,599

5. Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler

Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler has a 24 litres water tank to offer cool air. It has antibacterial honeycomb pads and superior air quality. It adds a signature touch to your room amidst summers.

Price: Rs. 7,360

Deal: Rs. 4,599

6. Symphony Siesta 70 XL Desert Air Cooler

This cooler is a must have home appliance that is high-performance. It is a portable desert cooler that is suitable for rooms up to 34 square meters of the area under ideal conditions. The specially designed fan produces uniform airflow to instantly reduce room temperature and provide a cool, comfortable environment.

Price: Rs. 12,999

Deal: Rs. 10,756

7. Lifelong LLAC65 InfiniaCool Air Cooler

This cooler has 65 litres of water capacity and a multi way air deflection. It has a rust-free, durable body with smooth and easy to clean exteriors. It combats air pollution, odor-causing microorganisms and allergies to give you fresh air.

Price: Rs. 11,000

Deal: Rs. 8,499

Why to bear the scorching heat when you have the best cooler in the nook and corner of your house? Cut down your air conditioner’s budget and invest in one of these coolers that will gush out cool air just like an air conditioner. This summer you can also save your electricity and feel cool like a cucumber. Thanks to Amazon sale for bringing out these coolers at huge price cuts. Do let us know how are you planning to beat the heat of the year 2022.

