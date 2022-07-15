Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Best skincare products with the benefits of rice water to soothe your skin
From glass skin to the double-cleansing skincare method, rice water is the key ingredient to achieve that flawless glow. Check out the 7 best skincare essentials from Amazon deal of the day here!
Rice water is known to give your skin the glow-up of your damn dreams. It contains vitamin E, antioxidants, and ferulic acid that help tone, tighten and brighten your complexion. And with regular use, who knows, it might actually take away all of your skin woes. Here we bring to you 7 skincare products with the benefits of rice water that’ll heal and rejuvenate your skin.
Here are 7 best skincare products from Amazon Deal of the Day:
These curated products are hand-picked by the editor from the deal list and are definitely something you can try out without a second thought.
Trust me guys, this serum is amazing! It's quite creamy but transparent and non-comedogenic with a moisturising effect. I’ve been using it daily twice and it very well helped in making my skin look more alive in this gloomy monsoon. This face serum evens out skin tone, targets hyperpigmentation, and minimizes pores giving you clearer and spotless skin.
2. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing foam
I am yet to try this product out but have heard several positive reviews about it from friends and family. This rice water cleanser gives you brighter and smoother skin and feels light on your skin. It has mild fragnance and is recommended for oily skin.
3. Good Vibes Rice Brightening Toner
This toner is free from alcohol. It doesn't strip your skin off and keeps the natural oils in your skin. It easily absorbs layers deep into your skin and provides the right nourishment. It helps in treating dark spots, dullness, blemishes and uneven skin tone. It enhances skin complexion and makes you look your glowing self all day long!
4. Innisfree Rice Capsule Recipe Pack
This face mask 'shares the benefits of nature from the pristine island of Jeju, allowing for vibrant beauty and pursuing a green life to preserve the balance of nature. It easily absorbs into the skin and is for clean, clear and brighter skin.
5. Swisse Skincare Bamboo Skin Refining Exfoliator
This rice water-infused skincare exfoliator reveals your skin’s inner glow with this natural, facial scrub enriched with microparticles of bamboo, rice bran and walnut shell and fruit. It exfoliates, hydrates, and smoothens the skin.
It boosts skin hydration by balancing and restoring the skin’s pH balance and moisture. This toner gently exfoliates to refine skin’s texture, and even tones and minimizes the appearance of pores. It balances the skin’s flora and maintains a healthy microbiome to strengthen the skin barrier function.
Get spotless glass skin with this daily use Rice Day Cream that’s enriched with Niacinamide to lighten dark spots and give you that flawless glow. It deeply moisturizes your skin making it appear radiant and healthier.
Amazon deal of the day offers you the above-listed products at a price drop! So get your hands on them before the deal ends tonight. The daily deals from Amazon bring forth the best products that you always wanted at slashed prices. So don’t miss out on them!
Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.
