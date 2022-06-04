8 Best face wash for oily skin and tips to take care of your it wisely

Why use the best face wash for oily skin? The skin is the body’s largest organ and keeping it healthy is crucial. As the skin on our face is constantly exposed to sunlight, pollutants, chemicals and dust, maintaining its health demands special attention. One way of taking care of the skin on your face is by regularly washing your face with an effective face cleanser, especially for those with oily skin. Without face cleansing, your face might look greasy and be vulnerable to acne-causing bacteria. Picking the best face wash for oily skin is not easy. To get the best product for your skin, a bit of research, effective skincare products and an intensive skincare regime isrequired. Also, better knowledge of your skin type is necessary.

Our top picks of fash wash for oily skin

1. Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash- Buy Now

2. MCaffeine Coffee Face Wash- Buy Now

3. Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem- Buy Now

4. Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Wash- Buy Now

5. Minimalist Salicylic Face Wash- Buy Now

In this article

1. What causes oily skin?

2. Best face wash for oily skin

3. How to choose the right face wash?

4. Ingredients to look for while picking a face wash

5. Natural ingredients to look for in your face wash

6. Skincare tips for oily skin

There are multiple reasons to pick a face wash for oily skin. The skin naturally produces oil. Oil is produced through the sebaceous glands. These glands are located within the skin and secrete an oily substance called sebum, which is essential to maintain healthy skin and hair, as it moisturises and protects them.

Problems arise when the sebaceous glands start producing more sebum than required, resulting in oily skin. Though having oily skin is perfectly normal, one needs to be careful about a few things. Oily skin can become a breeding ground for bacteria. Also, the extra sebum can often mix with dead skin cells and clog the pores. This can result in large pores and acne, leading to scars all over the face. Oily skin also gives your face a greasy look.

Every skin type needs special forms of care and oily skin is no less. To avoid the problems that oily skin brings, it is essential to understand how one needs to care for such skin. Whether by identifying the foods you must avoid or finding the best face wash for oily skin, you need to know the nuances to ensure your skin stays healthy.

While many factors contribute to healthy skin, a good face wash can greatly assist you on this journey. To help you pick the best face wash for oily skin, here is a list of the top 8 face wash for oily skin.

1. Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash

Neutrogena products are often recommended by dermatologists and are known worldwide for their quality. This is a favourite among skin experts. Neutrogena Oil-Free Face Wash contains 2 percent salicylic acid, an excellent ingredient for oily, acne-prone skin. It also contains aloe vera extracts and is free of parabens. It is a gel-based face wash with a consistency that is neither too thick nor too thin and has a neutral fragrance.

Why pick Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash?

This face wash for oily skin thoroughly cleans your face, leaving it fresh and grime-free. It also helps reduce redness on the face and is suitable for all skin types. Like most Neutrogena products, this face wash comes in a travel-friendly bottle with attractive packaging. However, it can be slightly heavy on the pocket, but shelling out some extra bucks to ensure healthy skin can be a long-term investment.

Price: Rs 549 for 175 ml

Buy Now

2. MCaffeine Coffee Face Wash

MCaffeine products have taken the country by storm and their popularity is only increasing with each passing day. The MCaffeine Coffee Face Wash has garnered great reviews on shopping sites and online forums for living up to its claims. A unique ingredient of this face wash is coffee- an excellent natural ingredient for the skin, especially oily and acne-prone skin.

Why pick MCaffeine Coffee Face Wash?

The face wash is loaded with antioxidants and helps increase collagen production. Another great feature of this coffee face wash is it is designed both for men and women. It aims to reduce dirt and naturally clean the face to prevent it from looking dull. The active acne-fighting ingredients in this face wash keep acne at bay and prevent them from returning. It is SLS and paraben-free and comes in a squeezable opaque tube with a flip-flop cap.

Price: Rs. 698 (Pack of 2, 100 ml each)

Deal: Rs. 524

Buy Now

3. Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem

For those in search of a face wash for oily skin with an Ayurvedic recipe, Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem is the best product. Forest Essentials is known to create quality Ayurveda products, deeply connecting users with nature. This face wash does the same. Besides containing the best natural ingredients for acne-prone skin, it helps brighten your complexion without being harsh on the skin.

Why pick Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem?

This product is exceptionally gentle on the skin and rarely leaves it feeling dry, making it the best face wash for women. It retains and regulates the skin’s oil balance while ridding it of excess oil and dirt. Another amazing feature of this product is the oils in the face wash are cold-pressed by hand. Like most Forest Essentials products, it is SLS and paraben-free.

Price: Rs. 1395 for 200 ml

Buy Now

4. Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Wash

Mamaearth is another brand becoming a rage in the skin care products category. It is known to offer gentle products made with natural ingredients. Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Wash blends neem, aloe vera, and tea tree. These are effective acne-fighting ingredients that deeply clean the skin to remove impurities without stripping it off natural oils. The aloe vera in this face wash for oily skin gives a glow to your face and increases the elasticity of your skin.

Why pick Mamaearth Tea Tree Face Wash?

Tea-tree oil helps fight acne-causing bacteria and keeps the skin clean. As an effective antibacterial agent, neem offers extra protection by boosting the bacteria-fighting capacity of this face wash. All these features make this a great acne face wash. This face cleanser is dermatologically tested and is free of harsh chemicals. It comes in a semi-thick consistency and easy pumping bottle.

Price: 399 for 250 ml

Deal: Rs. 318

Buy Now

5. Minimalist Salicylic Face Wash

Minimalist products have often been compared to Canada-based products due to their world-class quality and elegant packaging. They are known for their salicylic acid and retinol-based products. As the name suggests, Minimalist Salicylic Face Wash contains Salicylic acid, an essential ingredient in fighting acne and removing excess oil from the skin. This skin cleanser ensures deep cleansing, pore decongestion, and sebum reduction without making your skin dry, unlike many products with salicylic acid.

Why pick Minimalist Salicylic Face Wash?

The best feature of this face wash is it uses an active ingredient like salicylic acid without stripping the skin on your face of moisture and provides a hydrating effect to the skin. Zinc is another unique feature of this face wash. Like most Minimalist products, every ingredient in this face wash is sourced from global suppliers and designed to effectively clean the skin without being harsh. This face wash comes both in tubes and bottles.

Price: Rs. 299 for 100 ml

Deal: Rs. 284

Buy Now

6. Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash

Himalaya is known to create the best quality ayurvedic products, and most Himalaya fans swear by its neem face wash for healthy skin. With neem as a dominant ingredient in this face wash, this product is excellent for acne-prone skin. Another crucial ingredient in this face wash is turmeric, which aims to remove acne scars. The combined effects of these ingredients give you a clearer and brighter complexion. To get the maximum benefits from this product, it is essential to use it over a long period and be patient with the results.

Why pick Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash?

It is gentle on the skin and keeps it oil-free for long hours. It is also great at fighting blackheads and clogged pores. To get the best results from this face wash, try combining it with Himalaya’s neem face pack. Himalaya also offers a neem face scrub to help remove blackheads and dead skin cells. You may incorporate all three into your weekly skincare routine. However, it is important to remember that good things take time. Do not expect magical results within a day.

Price: Rs. 420 (Pack of 2, 200 ml each)

Deal: Rs. 328

Buy Now

7. WOW Skin Science Brightening Vitamin C Face Wash and Serum

This face wash comes with a serum that is ideal for those with oily and dull skin, as it helps add brightness and radiance. Vitamin C helps brighten the skin while promoting collagen synthesis and helps reduce fine lines, age spots, and hyperpigmentation to provide youthful suppleness. Vitamin C is also a great ingredient for fighting acne scars. Other important ingredients in this face wash are mulberry and licorice extracts, which effectively make blemishes and marks lighter. Licorice is also known to prevent the skin from fungal infections.

Why pick WOW Skin Science Brightening Vitamin C Face Wash and Serum?

A great feature of this face wash is that it contains melanin blockers. Therefore, it effectively treats sun spots and hyperpigmentation. Another unique feature is the bottle, which comes with a brush to help you effectively clean your pores and scrub off blackheads.

Price: Rs. 948

Deal: Rs. 678

Buy Now

8. Plum Green Tea Face Wash

The benefits of green tea for the skin cannot be exaggerated. It is not only a powerful antioxidant but also boosts collagen production due to the presence of caffeine. This makes it one of the best ingredients to be included on the list of great skincare products. Plum has been introducing several interesting products, and its green tea face wash has garnered special attention due to rave reviews. This plum face wash is all-natural and SLS-free and claims to be the answer to all your oily skin woes.

Why pick Plum Green Tea Face Wash?

Its perfect blend of ingredients helps clear your skin while retaining its moisture. The green tea extracts in the face wash leave your skin feeling refreshed and energised. The face wash is gel-based and is powered with tiny, green cellulose beads that help remove blackheads and clogged pores. It has a pleasant fragrance and comes in a basic, sturdy bottle.

Price: Rs 495 for 120 ml

Deal: Rs. 396

Buy Now

These top 8 face wash for oily skin will definitely be your skin’s best companion for years to come. They will not only make your face squeaky clean but also will amp up your radiance.

At times, people may not understand their skin type. They may confuse combination skin with oily or dry skin or vice versa. There are five different skin types: oily, dry, combination, sensitive, and normal. To maintain good skin hygiene and follow an excellent skincare routine for glowing and fresh skin, you must determine your skin type.

Oily skin typically produces more sebum and appears greasy and shiny, especially around the forehead, nose, and chin, also called the T-Zone. People with oily skin are more prone to acne breakouts, blackheads, or enlarged pores. You can use blotting sheets to determine if you have oily skin. All you need to do is:

1. Press the blotting sheet to your skin after washing your face with a mild cleanser.

2. Pat the skin dry before pressing the blotting sheet to your skin.

3. Remove the sheet from your skin and hold it to the light to check for oil markings.

If you see excessive oil all over the sheet, it indicates you have oily skin. Once you have figured that out, it becomes easier to pick the right face wash for oily skin.

Following are the ingredients that you need to pay heed to while picking a face wash for your skin type.

1. Salicylic acid: Salicylic acid is a blessing for those with oily and acne-prone skin. It is a mild acid that helps regulate oil secretions by controlling excess sebum production. It also helps shrink pores and provides a matte look to the skin. Therefore, it is the perfect product for people with oily skin. Several face washes, including Minimalist’s salicylic face wash, contain this ingredient.

2. Glycolic acid: Glycolic acid is suitable for all skin types. The exfoliating properties of this ingredient help remove dead cells and excess oil to bring out a fresher, younger-looking skin. It is a great remedy for post-inflammatory scars, acne marks, sun spots, and hyperpigmentation. Glycolic acid prevents blackheads in oily skin by removing clogged pores. It is also known to increase collagen production.

3. Niacinamide: Also known as nicotinamide, Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that helps maintain your skin’s vitality and protects it from environmental stresses. It has gained considerable attention in the past few years due to its miraculous effects on the skin. Niacinamide effectively treats acne, acne scars, and large pores that often result from oily skin.

4. Benzoyl Peroxide: Benzoyl Peroxide works very well on oily skin, as it strips off the oil and prevents acne by keeping oily skin dry. It helps deep cleanse the skin and removes acne-causing debris. However, ensure the product you use has the right amount of Benzoyl Peroxide, as too much of this ingredient can make your skin excessively dry, stripping it off its natural moisture. This ingredient is best for oily skin with cystic acne or pustules and blackheads.

Here is the list of natural ingredients that your face wash should contain. Scroll down and check it out.

1. Neem: Neem has been used to maintain healthy and glowing skin for ages. It is an excellent skin cleanser with anti-bacterial and detoxifying properties. If you are looking for a face wash for oily skin with natural ingredients, products with neem top the list.

2. Caffeine: The benefits of caffeine for oily skin are gradually being recognized. Several brands are now trying to include this ingredient in their skincare products. Caffeine offers natural exfoliation to the skin, removes excess oil, and brightens and tightens the skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties help kill acne-causing bacteria.

3. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is a magic ingredient for your skin. Like neem, it has been used for ages to treat problems related to the skin. Aloe vera is especially great for oily and acne-prone skin, as it moisturises the skin without clogging the pores. It also helps remove acne marks and maintain the skin’s oil balance. This is another ingredient you should prioritise while looking for a face wash for oily skin.

4. Turmeric: It is impossible to leave out turmeric from the list of best natural products for oily skin. Turmeric is a healing agent and an Ayurvedic gem. The antioxidants in turmeric benefit the skin when applied topically, in addition to consuming it with food. It removes bacteria and germs from the skin and provides deep purification. Therefore, this is an important natural ingredient that you must consider for oily and acne-prone skin.

5. Tea Tree: Tea tree is a popular choice all over the world for treating acne and is part of innumerable products designed for problematic skin types. It is known to have antibacterial properties and helps reduce redness, inflammation, and swelling. Tea tree helps purify your skin to maintain its vitality and balance. Its therapeutic properties also help address skin issues caused by stress, a major cause of acne.

Opting for products with oil or alcohol is a blunder when selecting the best face wash for oily skin. These ingredients will only make your skin worse by making it too dry or failing to remove excess oil from the skin. Also, ensure that you pick a non-comedogenic product to avoid clogging the pores, which can result in blackheads. Pick a face cleanser that is gentle and fragrance-free when picking a face wash for oily skin. Finding a sulphate-free product is also a great way to ensure you land up with the best face wash.

Wish to pamper your skin? Get to know the tips to indulge in an intensive and highly effective skincare routine.

1. Avoid over-exfoliation: Exfoliation is a crucial part of skincare, especially for those with oily skin. It helps remove dead cells from clogged pores and clears acne marks over a period of time. However, excess of anything is bad, and over-exfoliation can do the skin more harm than good. It can damage your skin by making it drier than necessary and causing redness. Try to avoid exfoliating your skin more than once or twice a week.

2. Do not over-wash: It is easy to assume that the way to deal with oily skin is by washing it as frequently as possible to keep the skin dry. However, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. Over-washing will only make your skin dry and your sebaceous glands overactive, destroying their oil balance. Therefore, avoid washing your face more than twice a day.

3. Remove makeup before bed: No matter the time or how tired you are, this should be a ritual, especially for people with oily skin. Leaving your makeup on overnight or longer than required will create a breeding ground for bacteria. Your makeup will interact with the excess sebum from your skin, clogging your pores and infecting your skin.

4. Do not touch your face: You have probably received this advice if you have acne-prone skin. Trying to pop pimples is almost a reflex, but you should refrain from touching their pimples. Touching your face will only spread the bacteria and leave more marks on your face.

5. Always use sunscreen: For good skin, you should apply sunscreen religiously. Every skin expert emphasises the importance of sunscreen, and there is a reason for this. Sunscreen protects your skin from tanning and prevents premature ageing and sunspots. It guards your skin like armour.

6. Regulate stress: While there are various practices one can incorporate into their daily skincare routine, your mental state is one of the primary factors affecting your skin. Hence, a happy state of mind usually imparts a healthy glow to your skin, while excessive stress can have adverse effects. Therefore, it is essential to take measures to regulate your stress levels in every way possible. This tip particularly benefits those with oily skin, as too much stress results in overactive sebaceous glands, making the skin secrete way more oil than necessary.

We hope the above tips and tricks to bring home the best face wash for oily skin helps you chalk out an excellent skin care plan. Since you have made yourself aware of everything that your oily skin needs, don’t waste much time to sink into the dive and skin benefiting results of the best face wash in town.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

15 Best foundations for combination skin

Best face wash for girls

Products for oily skin under Rs 2000 for attaining plumped skin

15 Hydrating serums that you need for ultimate skin nourishment

Best makeup brands in India that every female cannot stop appreciating

Skin toner? Check out the top 16 skin toners

7 Best dermaplaning tools

HD Makeup Vs Airbrush Makeup

Bridal makeup kit essentials for a subtle Alia Bhatt inspired radiant look

Also Read: 15 Best concealers for dark circles that you need for a full coverage makeup look