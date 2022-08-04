Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale: 8 Best kickstarter deals on makeup products for all beauty enthusiasts

Amazon India is celebrating the month of August with Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale where you can grab products of your interest from all categories at deal-breaking prices. The 4-day sale begins tomorrow but Prime users can get their hands on the deals right away! So here we bring to best 8 deals on beauty products that you shouldn’t be missing out from the Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale!

Here are 8 best beauty deals from Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale:

Scroll on to get your hands on must-grab skincare, beauty and makeup products from the monstrous sale event!

1. Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash

This gentle face wash is packed with soft natural cellulose beads to unclog pores by deeply cleansing away all the dirt, grime, and dead skin from your face. Rich in antioxidant Green Tea that helps control excess oil, and fight pimples, and pimple-causing bacteria.

Price: Rs 239

2. RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish 5 in 1 Lipstick

This pack of wonder has every shade from tantalizing taupe and flaming red to captivating coral featuring intense colour payoff and full coverage. Its soft buttery formula will help you glide through your day and be the star of all your meetings.

Price: Rs 599

3. Beardhood Green Tea Cleansing Mask Stick

Adding green tea extract to the daily skincare regime gives multiple skin benefits. Infused in a clay mask it effectively unclogs and deep cleanses skin pores, reduces sebum(oil) production and fights off dullness leaving behind acne-free skin with a long-lasting glow.

Price: Rs 285

4. Plum NaturStudio All-Day-Wear Kohl Kajal

Let your eyes do the talking with this 100% Vegan black kajal for women that has 4 times the quantities of other kajal, doesn’t cause irritation to sensitive eyes, and has a gel-like formula for easy application.

Price: Rs 289

5. Maybelline New York Primer

This Maybelline New York Primer absorbs oil and moisturises your skin deeply. It helps minimise the appearance of pores. Get the matte finish poreless glass-skin glow with this poreless makeup primer.

Price: Rs 398

6. Disguise Lipstick

This lipstick will keep the lips soft, nourished and moist and will leave a smooth, satin-matte finish. It is extremely comfortable, long-lasting and feels light on the lips. The waterproof, richly pigmented formula, glides effortlessly with a non-drying finish. The lipstick is enriched with healing oils like morula and avocado, nourishing oils like almond, argan and jojoba, moisturising shea butter, and vitamin E.

Price: Rs 450

7. Laneige - Lip sleeping mask

Laneige is the brand where you can afford luxury. This South Korean cosmetics brand’s name comes from the French word ‘la neige’, which translates to ‘the snow’. Their popular product, the lip sleeping mask gently melts dead skin cells and makes the lips feel smooth and elastic during sleep.

Price: Rs 977

8. mCaffeine Coffee Hydrating Face Serum

Infused with Pure Arabica Coffee, this antioxidant-rich serum is lightweight, skin-friendly and also provides sun protection. Caffeine present in the serum is rich in antioxidants and tones the skin. It is suitable for all skin types, this serum is crafted to provide much-needed hydration to your skin.

Price: Rs 549

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 brings for the best deals you can ever ask for! The top kickstarting deals of the season have been updated on Amazon. We hope our curated 8 best deal options satiate your hunger for cool beauty products!

