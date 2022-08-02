Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Dates, discounts, offers & all you need to know

Feeling sad because you missed out on the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Well, don’t worry, after the two-day mega sale event, Amazon is back with the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022. The e-commerce giant has announced the dates for its annual Freedom sale it holds to celebrate India’s Independence Day. The sale will be held between August 6 to August 10, and it will bring a 10% instant discount to SBI credit card holders. Also, the new buyers will get 10% of cashback for their first-time purchases. Isn’t that wonderful?

The five-day sale event will commence this coming weekend and offers amazing deals on all products that you ever wanted. The Amazon Freedom sale will offer deals and discounts on categories including fashion, beauty, smartphones and other gadgets, Echo devices and much more!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Date & Time

Grab your cards and keep it ready as the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 will kickstart sharp at 12:00 AM on August 6 and will run through 11:59 PM on August 10th. But if you have a Prime subscription, then you can get your hands on the products on sale a day prior.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Discounts & offers

The e-commerce giant has already started teasing the upcoming deals and offers ahead of its festival sale. Amazon is promising to offer up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories. While we don’t have the details of the brands yet, Amazon will be revealing them in the coming days. Apart from phones, Amazon will also provide 75 percent discount on headphones, up to 40 percent on laptops, and up to 45 percent on tablets. In addition, buyers can claim up to 60 percent off TVs and home appliances. Here are a few best deals to check out beforehand!

Amazon is expected to reveal more deals and offers ahead of its Freedom sale 2022 and we are all pumped, what about you? Mark your calendars and get ready for the 5 day super sale event where you can grab everything from fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories at irresistible prices.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

