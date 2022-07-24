Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Grab the best monsoon skincare essentials for all skin types from the sale

Today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale. To make use of the sale to its maximum we bring to the curated list of best deals that you shouldn’t miss out on. Here we have the best monsoon skincare essentials that every woman should have in her vanity box. The rainy season brings high levels of humidity that can be a nightmare for your skin, especially for those who already suffer from oily and acne-prone skin. Hence, it is important to have a well-versed skincare routine and use products that will match your skin as per the season.

7 Monsoon skincare essentials from Prime Day Sale:

Here, we have a list of 7 products on the Sale that you should get your hands-on.

1. Mystique Earth Bubble Facial Cleanser

Mystique Earth products are not only a ritual but an experience. Made with the mineral-rich ingredients grown on Indian lands and forests, these healing and nourishing essential elements make our products 98percent natural.

Price: Rs 749

Deal: Rs 449

2. Refresh Skin Science Dry Skin Essentials Kit

Rejuvenate your look! Protect and brighten your skin with these dry skin healing sets that include face serum, cleanse and toner. It is the perfect gift idea for skincare lovers, friends, family or even the office gift exchange on birthdays, and special occasions!

Price: Rs 2996

Deal: Rs 2546

3. Minimalist Peeling Solution for Glowing Skin

This peeling solution provides multi-level exfoliation resulting in skin lightening & brightening. A must-have After your mid-20s when skin's natural ability to shed dead cells decreases, resulting in dull skin, age spots, pigmentation & uneven texture.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 664

4. The Unplugged HydraGlow Face Moisturiser

This Unseen radiance and intense moisture moisturiser have carrot seed oil, turmeric oil and rosehip oil protect skin from the signs of ageing. This face moisturiser for women and men caters to dry, normal and combination skin.

Price: Rs 595

Deal: Rs 416

5. Satthwa Sun Protect SPF 50

No matter what the season is, sunscreen is always a must! This SPF 50 formula with Saxifraga Sarmentosa and grapefruit extract offers broad-spectrum protection that blocks and deflects harmful UVA & UVB rays off your face, leaving a refreshingly non-oily feel.

Price: Rs 525

Deal: Rs 473

6. RE’EQUIL Oxybenzone & OMC Free Sunscreen

No matter what the weather, using sunscreen is extremely vital in all seasons, even on days when you are just at home. This sunscreen is especially formulated for oily, sensitive and acne-prone skin. It effectively protects the skin against the harmful UVA and UVB rays of the sun and prevents causing sun damage. It is non-greasy and makes the perfect choice for the rainy season.

Price: Rs.550

Deal: Rs.460

7. Pilgrim Mild Face Wash Cleanser

Cleansing your face using a mild face wash at least twice a day is extremely important in this season, especially if you have oily skin. This volcanic lava face wash is just the perfect balance required to deep cleanse your pores, without stripping off its natural oils. Its unique Korean formulation gently removes dirt, impurities, fights pollution and removes excess oil. This makes it an ideal chemical-free and mild face wash for daily use.

Price: Rs.350

Deal: Rs.298

This monsoon season, say goodbye to dry and dull skin with these high-quality monsoon skin care essentials. These 7 super effective skincare products available on the Amazon Prime Day Sale will help you deal with these monsoons a whole lot better and will give you soft, smooth and moisturised skin.

