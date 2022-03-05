Amazon Sale Offers Today: Lip care essentials under Rs 999 to cure chapped and dry lips

One is confident about their smile only when the teeth and lips are in good health. Often chapped, dry and hyperpigmented lips become a huge concern not only for aesthetic reasons but as it can also hurt and cause bleeding. It’s the harsh effects of the sun or your cosmetic products that are drying out your lips. Frequently licking your lips will not moisturise it rather worsen the condition by drying it out. This is why you require lip care essentials to treat your lips and flaunt the perfect pout.

Here are 7 lip care essentials from Amazon sale offers today:

1. Liquid Lip Balm

When your lips are dry and chapped, the skin can begin to lift and flake. Drench your chapped lips with precious oils with a swipe of this luxurious lip balm. The liquid lip balm soothes dry lips and addresses cracks. It makes your lips plump and soft right from the first swipe.

Price: Rs 621

Buy Now

2. Organic Harvest Lip Butter

The need is not just for hydration, but hydration that isn’t saturated with additives. With a mix of jojoba oil, lily, rose and shea butter, this lip butter and lip balm combo forms a shield of hydration and doesn't let your lips feel flaky. This ensures that dryness is kept at bay.

Price: Rs 299

Buy Now

3. Lip Balm with Vitamin E

Dry lips also cause hyperpigmentation issues. This lightening lip balm with the goodness of vitamin E, coconut and shea butter, not only smooths and exfoliates your lips by gently scrubbing away dead skin cells but nourishes your lips to a great extent.

Price: Rs 191

Buy Now

4. Choco Lip Balm for Dry & Chapped Lips

With a rich and creamy texture along with an aroma like the sweet and irresistible richness of fresh Cocoa Butter, this balm is the choco-infused care your lips crave. It nourishes and hydrates the lips and also repairs sun damage and pigmentation issues.

Price: Rs 284

Buy Now

5. Ghee Lip Balm

Ghee and other natural oils fight the dryness and dullness resulting in glowing, shiny and glossy lips. This lip balm with ghee helps in long-lasting moisturisation and helps cure painful chapped lips. Since the skin of the lip is thinner than the facial skin and tends to lose moisture quickly, use this lip balm whenever necessary to put an end to dryness.

Price: Rs 315

Buy Now

6. Mamaearth Rose Tinted Lip Balm

Want a transition from dull and chapped to nourished and beautifully tinted lips in just one swipe? This is your ticket! Crafted with nourishing ingredients like cherries, coconut oil and Vitamin E, this lip balm gives your lips a burst of moisture that leaves your lips soft and supple.

Price: Rs 268

Buy Now

7. Sugar Moisturising Balm

Sugar’s moisturising lip balm is yet another steal-worthy number from Amazon sale offers today that’ll help you cure chapped lips. Gently exfoliating your lips can remove dead skin cells and apply this lip balm after to achieve supple soft lips.

Price: Rs 179

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Hairstyling tools and devices to grab from Amazon Mega Fashion Weekends Sale