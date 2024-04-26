Ayesha Khan, popularly recognized for her stint in Bigg Boss 17, is currently making headlines for her acting debut in the music album Khali Botal, where she was seen opposite her fellow contestant, Abhishek Kumar.

Recently, Ayesha signed another contract for a music video, following which the director Israr Ahmad made some serious allegations against the actress due to her unprofessional behavior which resulted in a contractual breach.

Israr Ahmad’s serious allegations against Ayesha Khan

In a recent media interaction today, Israr Khan made a big revelation about Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan, where he said that the latter has breached the contract she signed with him, due to unprofessionalism in her work. Hence, the director accused her of cheating him.

During the press conference of the new music video, Wo Tha Mere Shaher Mien, Israr told the media that the Bigg Boss 17 contestant was not available for the promotions of the song despite the fact that she had been paid for the same. Further, he goes on to accuse her of not even promoting the song on her Instagram handle.

Later he threatened Khan about having all the proof against her and taking legal action for her unprofessional behaviour.

Continuing the same, he also brought it to everyone’s notice that the two of them had worked together previously and she had been very professional at that time but the Bigg Boss 17 fame has changed her a lot.

More about Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan's career skyrocketed following her appearance on Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Initially entering as a wildcard contestant, she was portrayed as having a love-hate dynamic with the season's winner, Munawar Faruqui, after accusing him of being involved in multiple relationships. On the other hand, she formed a positive bond with Ankita Lokhande during her time in the house.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress recalled being heartbroken once when she had received the opportunity to be in a song on T-series as a second lead, which had Jacqueline Fernandes as the main lead actress while Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz was the lead actor, but at the last moment, she got replaced by someone.

Recently, she was featured in the music video Khali Botal alongside the first-runner-up Abhishek Kumar.

