WATCH: Alia Bhatt leaves Kareena Kapoor Khan's house with Raha; holds daughter in arms as they get in car

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor is one of the most loved star kids in the industry. Their every public appearance melts fans' hearts. Today, April 26, Alia visited Kareena Kapoor Khan's house with her daughter.

A while ago, the mother-daughter duo was seen leaving the house after visiting Bebo's residence.

Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor in arms as they leave Kareena Kapoor Khan's house

A video on Instagram shows Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha Kapoor leaving the house of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress wore a white outfit while her daughter looked cute in a colorful frock. Alia was seen leaving the house holding her daughter in her arms before getting into her car.

Fans find similarities between Alia Bhatt’s childhood picture and her daughter Raha’s first public appearance

Recently, an unseen picture of Alia Bhatt from her childhood surfaced on the internet. As soon as it went viral, some social media users pinpointed similarities with her daughter Raha Kapoor's images from her first paparazzi appearance on Christmas 2023. Fans couldn't help but admire their cuteness and resemblance. One person commented, "Like mother like daughter."

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her movie Jigra. The prison-break action thriller is directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2024. This film also marks Alia’s first collaboration with The Archies actor Vedang Raina.

Apart from Jigra, Alia is set to enter the spy universe created by Aditya Chopra. Previous films in the YRF spy universe include titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Alia will be headlining the film, and she will be joined by the actress Sharvari Wagh. Additionally, Alia will be reuniting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal also star in the movie.

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen in Crew co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

