Berserk Chapter 377: Manga Goes On Hiatus Again; All We Know So Far

Anime fans are experiencing a golden age with talented mangakas delivering incredible stories. One exciting aspect is the return of anime after years, such as Blue Exorcist, Tokyo Ghoul, Fairy Tail, and Bleach. However, the late Kentaro Miura's Berserk anime has not returned, despite its long hiatus.

Berserk is a long-running manga that began in 1989. Fans became enamored by the animation, the depth of the story, and the nuance of the characters.

Berserk goes on hiatus again

Berserk fans are excited about the upcoming release of Chapter 376 in Japan on April 26th, but the 377th installment will not be available the following month. However, the series has confirmed another hiatus by Young Animal and the creators who took over after the death of Kentaro Miura. Berserk fans are familiar with hiatuses.

Guts The Black Swordsman is a brutal protagonist who has faced both successes and failures in the series. After restoring Casca's mind, Guts and his allies successfully used the magical denizens of Elfhelm. However, Casca was kidnapped by Griffith and his monstrous Band of the Hawk. Guts, emotionally shattered, was placed in chains and appeared to be heading East with his allies. The series has left Guts with little time to mourn or devise a plan to save Casca.

Luckily, the upcoming hiatus for Berserk's manga in the publication Young Animal hasn't been confirmed to be a long one. Chapter 377 won't be appearing in the May issue of the manga publication, but Guts' story may continue the following month. Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, from recent interviews, are clearly in for the long haul when it comes to all things Berserk.

Berserk's manga may continue, but an anime adaptation for the future has not been confirmed. The last time anime fans saw the Band of the Hawk was through Berserk: Memorial Edition, which transformed footage from the Berserk trilogy into a television series. If a new anime adaptation is made, there are many unanimated storylines from the manga.

A brief about Berserk

Berserk is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kentaro Miura. Set in a medieval Europe-inspired dark fantasy world, the story centers on the characters of Guts, a lone swordsman, and Griffith, the leader of a mercenary band called the Band of the Hawk. The series follows Guts' journey seeking revenge on Griffith, who betrayed him and sacrificed his comrades to become a powerful demonic being.

By September 2023, the Berserk manga had over 60 million copies in circulation, including digital versions, making it one of the best-selling manga series ever. It received the Award for Excellence at the sixth installment of the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2002. Berserk has been widely acclaimed, particularly for its dark setting, storytelling, characters, and Miura's detailed artwork.

Berserk is known for its frequent and often extended hiatuses, which date back to late 2006. Following a pause, three consecutive chapters about Guts' childhood were published from June 8 to July 13, 2012; the main storyline resumed eight months later on October 12, and the series went on hiatus after a chapter published on December 28 of the same year. Miura took a break to work on his six-chapter mini-series Giganto Maxia, and Berserk was published intermittently from April 11 to September 26, 2014.

After a 10-month hiatus, the manga resumed on July 24, 2015, and was published monthly until November 27 of the same year, before entering on hiatus. It was published monthly from June 24 to September 23, 2016, before entering another hiatus. The manga resumed publication from March 24 to June 23, 2017, and was then published every month from December 22 of the same year to May 25, 2018.

Four months later, another chapter was published on August 24, 2018, before entering an eight-month hiatus. Two chapters were published on April 26 and August 23, 2019. Three chapters were published on April 24, July 22, and October 23, 2020, respectively. The last chapter published in Miura's Lifetime was released on January 22, 202.

