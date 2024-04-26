Throwback: When Rajinikanth surprised a family in US; ‘Sorry I spoiled your sleep’

Superstar Rajinikanth, a leading star of Indian cinema is widely known and popular in the world. The actor is known to have a simplistic mindset and leads his life in that way.

Back in the day, there was one such incident back in the day when Rajinikanth surprised his fans in the USA by dropping in unannounced at their home. The old viral video of the actor really brings back the memory of the actor’s simple nature.

Watch when Superstar Rajinikanth surprised his fans in the USA

In the video, we can see the Superstar walking beside a house which is resided by a Tamil family. The family members are in utter disbelief to see a superstar like him casually drop in to meet them. He visits their house and as he intends to his nature makes him ask them, “Sorry I spoiled your sleep?” truly making him a man with a golden heart.

Moreover, even in India, the actor is speculated to take morning strolls in his locality without the help of any security personnel around him. It is said that he even takes up disguises to go around the city which helps him avoid getting caught in the public’s eye. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Rajinikanth’s work front

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in 2024 for an extended cameo role in the film Lal Salaam, directed by his elder daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The sports-drama film featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles with an additional cast of actors like Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

However, the film did not manage to impress the audience and the critics, making it ultimately fail at the box office.

Moving ahead, Rajinikanth is next set to feature in the film Vettaiyan directed by Jai Bhim fame, TJ Gnanavel. The upcoming movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens in October.

Besides Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the lead role in the movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s title teaser was recently unveiled and also featured a banger remix of the song Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa, reconstructed by Anirudh Ravichander.

ALSO READ: Thalaivar 171 titled Coolie: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film offers stylish massive intro to the Superstar