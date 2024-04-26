The Latin American Music Awards 2024 has finally released its final lineup and announced Becky G as a co-host along with Thalia, Alejandra Espinoza and Carlos Ponce. Fans will also witness Becky G as one of the performers who will perform her new song, Mercedes.

Latin American Awards: Everything you need to know

The most exciting award show night is here, the ceremony will bring all the big names of the Latin music industry to one stage. As AMA is approaching, we will get to see our favorite singers such as Peso Pluma, Marc Anthony, Thalia, and Danny Ocean take the stage.

This year's theme is We Speak Musica and the artists who are ready to take the stage include Feild, Anitta, Manuel Medrano, and Oscar Maydon. The nominations for this year's awards were announced on 18th March with Peso Pluma and Feild leading the nominees with 12 each. The viewers will also see Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Shakira bagging nominations in various categories. The fans will also witness the honoring of the Mexican group Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga and Venezuelan singer-songwriter, Richardo Montaner. These artists will receive the Latin AMA Legacy Awards and the AMA Pioneer Award will be received by Reggaetonero Yandel.

Who is performing at the 2024 Latin AMAs?

The first list of performers at the Latin AMAs will include Peso Pluma, Justin Quiles, DJ Deorro, Farruko, Gabito Ballesteros and Yng Lvcas. Moving ahead to the second round which will see Marc Anthony, Milo Beat, Venesti, Lenny Tavarez and Zhamira Zambrano. More artists who will be performing who are added to the list are Arcangel, Jennifer Nettles, KY-Mani Marley, Mora, Noel Schajris, Sech, Silvestre Dangong and Wisin.

As for the nominations, they are based on key fan interactions through streaming, sales, radio broadcasts, tours, and social media data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (11th Feb’2023 to 24th Feb 2024). The 2024 Latin AMAs will air live at 7 pm ET on Thursday, April 25, from the MGM Grand Garde Arena in Las Vegas via Univision, UNIMAS, Galavision and ViX. So, stay tuned

