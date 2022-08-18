20 Anti-aging Foods for skin that you should include in your diet

It feels great to meet somebody who has lovely, glowing skin, isn't it? And then one question pops into our head 'what do they do to get such lovely, glowing skin?' A healthy diet leads to healthy skin, so if you want glowing skin, what you eat matters a lot. As we grow, our skin tends to lose its elasticity, and becomes thinner, with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. While there is no magical potion that can stop aging, eating anti-aging foods can help you keep your skin youthful and radiant.

Best anti-aging foods for skin to eat regularly

1. Blueberries

Blueberries not just taste delicious, they are good for overall health too. Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and potassium, all of which keep aging at bay.

Berries are considered a superfood and can easily be incorporated into your diet, you can enjoy them in salads, smoothies, or on their own.

2. Green tea

Free radicals are known to damage your cells and wreak havoc on your skin. Green tea is packed with antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body, thereby preventing various skin problems.

These antioxidants also reduce the risk of premature aging, heart disease, neurological problems, and other health ailments.

Green tea has polyphenols that protect the skin against environmental stressors and keep skin healthy and rejuvenated.

Many people have now started using skincare products with green tea extract because of its anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and antioxidant properties.

You can drink one to two cups of green tea every day to keep skin problems at bay.

3. Dark chocolate

Chocolates for sure are stress-busters for all, but most of the time, we are told not to overindulge in them because of their harmful effects on the body.

Here's wonderful news for all chocolate lovers - eating dark chocolate in a small quantity is good for your health and skin.

Dark chocolate is made with cocoa beans that contain antioxidants and helps in reducing inflammation in the body. Cocoa beans also have anti-aging benefits and help your skin stay hydrated.

Packed with magnesium, dark chocolate reduces stress and improves sleep, which plays a crucial role in keeping the skin healthy.

So, you can have dark chocolate to get glowing skin, but don't go overboard with it, because too much sugar can do more harm than good to your skin.

4. Watermelon

This red, juicy, summer fruit must be incorporated into your anti-aging diet. Watermelon contains vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants that boost skin health. It is a superfood that is 92% water, so it also keeps the skin hydrated, which is crucial for keeping skin vibrant. Watermelon is without any doubt one of the best anti-aging foods for your skin.

5. Avocados

Healthy fats are important for great health, and wonderful skin. According to a study, people who regularly eat a diet rich in monounsaturated fats have a lower risk of facial skin aging.

Avocados have healthy fats that delay premature signs of aging and keep skin youthful. Apart from that, avocados have compounds zeaxanthin and lutein that keeps your eyes healthy.

Avocados are densely nutritious and can be added to sandwiches, smoothies, and salads.

6. Flax seeds

You must use flaxseeds for the skin as it has various benefits. Flaxseeds contain lignans that have antioxidant properties and keep skin protected against environmental stressors. Flaxseeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids that helps keep skin hydrated and soft.

You can add flaxseed to your cereal, sprinkle it on your smoothies or salads, or take it as a whole.

7. Tomatoes

This red, cute little delicious food has a plethora of benefits for skin and overall health. It contains lycopene, a type of carotenoid that protects the skin from UV damage. Tomatoes are also a rich source of vitamins C, and E, which delay the signs of aging and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. Applying tomato topically on skin is known to make the skin soft, smooth, and vibrant. Moreover, they are a highly nutritious food for heart health and prevent various health problems. So, add tomatoes to your diet and bid farewell to your skin problems.

8. Walnut

Eating a diet rich in nuts and seeds is very beneficial for everybody's health. Apart from being a superfood for the brain, it is also excellent for your skin. Walnuts are loaded with antioxidants and omega-3 fats that fight inflammation and boost skin health.

It is important to have good gut health for healthy skin, and walnuts are great food for the gut. So, snack on walnuts and lead a healthy and happy life.

9. Pomegranates

Pomegranate for skin works magically because it is a rich source of vitamin C that treats dry and dull skin. Moreover, it has huge water content, so it also helps in keeping the skin hydrated.

10. Lemon

Lemon has potent skin benefits that make it one of the best foods for the skin. Lemons have vitamin C that minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and also treats dry skin. Many face cleansers and other beauty products have lemon as the main ingredient, owing to its benefits. So, drink a glass of lemon water every day, to make your skin glow. You can even add lemon to salads, lentils, fruit salad, and other dishes that you prepare.

11. Probiotics

A happy gut means happy skin, and probiotics are great gut-friendly food. According to research, some probiotic strains help in preventing/minimizing skin damage from UV rays and balancing the pH value of the skin.

There are many benefits of adding probiotics to your diet in the form of kimchi, yogurt, or fermented vegetables, so make sure to have them and keep your skin fresh and smooth.

12. Olive oil

Olive oil has been a savior for those with heart problems, but did you know that it is great for skin too? Olive oil contains monounsaturated fatty acids and other nutrients that keep your skin hydrated, and moisturized. In a nutshell, it is one of the best anti-aging foods. So, use olive oil for cooking, or use it to dress your salad, and enjoy a skin-friendly meal.

13. Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the best anti-inflammatory foods that must be added to your diet for gorgeous skin. It contains compounds that act as antioxidants and improves the appearance of the skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties help in treating various inflammatory skin problems. You can have turmeric tea or add turmeric to your dishes to reap all its benefits.

14. Grapes

Grapes contain resveratrol, an antioxidant that protects collagen from free radicals, and also protects the elasticity of the skin. So, eating grapes can help you keep your skin glowing for years. And, they are delicious too, so cheers to that!

15. Kale

Greens have always been the worst nightmare for children, but when it comes to nutrition, this leafy green veggie is unmatchable. It contains carotenoids that keep skin hydrated and improves skin elasticity. Kale also keeps skin safe from harmful UV rays, so it is important to add kale to your diet and make your skin youthful.

16. Coconut

Coconut is one of the most loved anti-aging foods for the skin. Coconut is packed with fiber, minerals, and vitamins, all of which maintain the natural chemical balance of the skin and also delay the signs of aging. Coconut has naturally hydrating properties that keep the skin nourished. You can use coconut oil for cooking to reap all of its benefits for the skin.

Coconut oil for hair growth is also a wonderful remedy, so hands down, it is one of the best oils for hair and skin.

17. Bell peppers

Bell peppers have antioxidant properties that reduce skin damage caused by environmental stressors, such as sun and pollution. You can enjoy bell peppers in many ways - you can add them to salad, or cook dishes with bell peppers.

18. Broccoli

Many people have a love-hate relationship with broccoli because they don't enjoy the taste of it, but make sure to eat it regularly because of its awesome benefits.

Broccoli is packed with vitamin C, an important vitamin for skin health. It delays the signs of wrinkles and fine lines and also helps in regenerating the skin.

Some interesting ways to add broccoli to your diet are by adding it to a soup, making a broccoli stir fry, or cheesy garlic broccoli.

19. Papaya

If you want to improve the health of your skin without compromising on your taste buds, then you must eat papaya.

Papaya is not only mouth-watering but also has various skin benefits. It's rich in vitamins and enzymes that minimize the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles.

20. Sweet potatoes

Beta-carotene, an active antioxidant in sweet potatoes, has great anti-aging properties.

Sweet potatoes contain vitamin A which improves skin elasticity and slows the onset of facial wrinkles. Some fun ways to add sweet potatoes into your diet are by making roasted sweet potatoes as a side dish or making sweet potato brownies if you have a sweet tooth.

This was the list of anti-aging foods that must be incorporated into your diet to get glowing skin. Apart from eating a healthy diet, you can also invest your time and energy in making a few awesome DIY homemade anti-aging facial masks and get healthy skin.

Best anti-aging facial masks to revitalize your skin

1. Avocado and oats face mask

Oats help with fine lines, sagging skin, and wrinkles. Avocado, on the other hand, protects the skin from UV damage.

To prepare this mask, you need half an avocado and smash it properly in a bowl. Now, add one tablespoon of oats to the smashed avocado, and whisk well to form a smooth paste. Apply this avocado-oats facial mask to your face and rinse it off after 20 minutes with warm water.

You can apply this avocado facial mask two times a week.

2. Turmeric and rose water face pack

Turmeric is not just one of the best anti-aging foods for skin, it can be applied topically too along with rose water for skin revitalization.

This mask has wonderful antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that help with skin pigmentation and even skin tone.

Take one tablespoon of organic turmeric powder and add three teaspoons of rose water to it. Stir well and apply this mask gently to your face. You need to keep this turmeric-rose water face pack for about 15 minutes on your skin before rinsing it off with cold water.

You can use this home remedy three times a week for the best results.

3. Carrot and potato anti-aging face pack

This mask is effective in eliminating dark circles, fine lines, and skin blemishes.

Take one medium-sized potato and carrot and grind both of them to a smooth paste. Now, add one teaspoon of rose water to it, and apply this smooth carrot-potato paste to your face. Rinse the facial mask off after 20 minutes.

You can apply this anti-aging face mask three to four times a week for healthy skin.

The signs of aging are not serious but can affect the appearance of your skin. Adding anti-aging foods to your diet and using facial masks can help you deal with the signs of aging. Make sure to add fruits, veggies, and nuts as a part of your anti-aging diet. Remember - a healthy diet, and exercise must be a part of your regular skin care regimen.

Also Read: Rosemary oil for hair - Does it stop hair fall?