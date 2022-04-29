Deepika Padukone's 3 beauty looks for Met Gala that are everything heart-eyed

Met Gala 2022 is all set to take over our feeds in less than a week. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City will witness legendary sartorial excellence as it's themed to have "Gilded Glamour" on display all powered by celebrities. As we return to that time of the year phase, let's take a flashback tour to the years when our favourite Indian diva Deepika Padukone turned up there to grace the said red carpet in a very mind-blowing and unbridled stride of glamour.

Whether in a ready-to-party mode, turn to this beauty guide for tips. It features the Gehraiyaan star's high-octane hairstyle and makeup looks which she took to this International venue.

Debut make it the one that will stay etched in the minds of fashion fans. Beauty gods would envy her too. In 2017, the 36-year-old donned a Tommy Hilfiger strappy satin gown which featured a slit at the side, a deep V-neckline, and embellishments spread all over on straps and the train. She wore this with heels and studded chandelier earrings. Her hair was styled into a sleek low bun further adorned with a headgear that bore five starry embellished pins. Deepika's makeup revolved around a highlighted base, black-winged eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, and a neutral-tone lipstick.

Old but gold like no other! That's the ever-sensuous power of red. In 2018, she aced her show up in a red strapless Prabal Gurung gown styled by Shaleena Nathani that had everything extra from the train to the thigh-high slit. It was well accessorised with embellished earrings and ankle-strap red stilettos rounded it up. Gelled hair, a thing of the past? It's reigning in 2022 too. The Piku actress wore her hair down in part pulled-back sleek hair complemented with gel and further left into waves. Mascara-laden eyebrows, a red hot pout, a dewy base, and shimmery lids were a sure-fire treat!

Just the barbie doing her glam thing. The custom-made Zac Posen strapless pink gown featured an architectural voluminous skirt with purple crystals. Her dramatic bouffant hairdo was supremely amped up with a heavily studded headband which was in its lustrous element. The stunner's makeup called for a bold maroon pout but her eyes spoke of a different language with purple and pink shimmery eyeshadow. Deepika's accessories also included an edgy handcuff, rings, and statement earrings.

