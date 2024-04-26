Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila movie is winning hearts, thanks to the melodious album and jaw-dropping performances by Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. After appreciating the actress' acting prowess in the biographical drama, Rajiv Adatia shared a video singing one of the film's songs. As soon as he dropped the clip, fans took to the comment section to give out their reactions.

Rajiv Adatia maintains an active social media presence and keeps sharing his enthusiastic reviews of several movies. Hence, like every other time, his latest social media post also grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Rajiv Adatia feels mesmerized by Vida Karo song

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila boasts a melodious and enjoyable song album. The film immerses viewers in the golden musical era of Punjab, and hence, the rawness in the tracks has received much love from the audience. Mesmerized by one of the movie's songs, Vida Karo, Rajiv Adatia posted a video on his Instagram handle praising the track.

In the video, the Bigg Boss 15 fame is seen singing the Vida Karo song with all his heart and drenching himself in its deep meanings. Expressing his heartfelt emotions about the track and the film, he mentioned, "Vida Karo!! This song…. Not only touches my heart by my soul…. What a beautiful song @arijitsingh This has its own fan base! The Film actually touched my heart! Heard about Chamkila didn’t know too much but the film blew me away! Acting was out of the world!!" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Have a look at the video here:

In the caption of his latest social media post, Rajiv went on to praise Diljit and Parineeti. He remarked how the Udta Punjab actor amazingly nailed his character, Amar Singh Chamkila. At the same time, the Bigg Boss 15 fame called the Ishaqzaade actress incredible. However, his glowing words for Parineeti did not stop there. Lauding the actress for her singing and acting prowess, he wrote, "I’m not saying this as you are a friend Pari but I’m saying this Dil se, you proved in this film that you are an actress that adjusts and performs to roles to beautifully and skillfully!"

"Not easy to sing and act at the same time! You did it with grace! You portrayed the character sooo well! I’m so proud of you! People like you with kind hearts and who are genuinely good people deserve more Success! I’m the happiest for you my dearest @parineetichopra," Adatia added.

Lastly, Rajiv's fascination and admiration for Imtiaz Ali's direction were clearly visible in his caption. He stated how the filmmaker did a simply amazing job. However, the ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant had no words to describe AR Rahman's excellence and brilliancy in composing the beautiful songs of Amar Singh Chamkila movie.

Niti Taylor, Aneri Vajani, others react

Reacting to Rajiv Adatia's attempt to sing Vida Karo, actress Niti Taylor dropped a couple of red heart emojis while Nisha Aur Uske Cousins fame Aneri Vajani wrote, "Love love love." A fan commented, "Rajiv you are totally God gifted! The peace in your voice and how beautifully you have sung it! Totally loved it @rajivadatia." One of the comments read, "Heartbreaking song I can't take my mind off the visual of this song."

More about Amar Singh Chamkila movie

Based on the life of Punjabi singing sensation Amar Singh Chamkila, the movie has Diljit Dosanjh playing the titular role while Parineeti Chopra essays his wife, Amarjot. The movie was released on Netflix on March 12, 2024. Apart from Vida Karo, some other beautiful songs from the movie include Ishq Mitaye, Naram Kaalja, and Tu Kya Jaane, among others.

ALSO READ: Will Bigg Boss 13 fame Aly Goni marry girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin this year? Actor drops major HINT; Read