Dussehra skincare routine: Tips to get a ravishing glow this festive season

The festive season is currently in full swing, and so everyone wants to enhance their beauty and look drop-dead gorgeous. Falling at the end of Navaratri, Dussehra is the day that marks the triumph of good over evil. Everyone looks forward to Navratri and Dussehra celebrations and wants to look amazingly beautiful on this day. It is important to follow a proper Dussehra skincare routine to keep the skin moisturized, hydrated, nourished, and healthy. While a typical CTM (cleansing, toning, moisturizing) routine is needed to glam up the look, there are some other tips too you might need to follow to add that extra glow to your skin. Don't worry because you won't need to burn a hole in your pocket to look amazing this festive season, just follow these easy skincare tips and look beautiful. 8 Easy Dussehra skincare tips to enhance your beauty

1. Make friends with water Water is the elixir of life and works as magic for the skin. It keeps the skin nourished, eliminates toxins from the body, and improves skin elasticity. In short, hydration is the key to skincare, so make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, for moisturized, blemished-free skin. During the festive season, just like us, our skin too guests are exhausted, so we must keep ourselves hydrated and enjoy festivals with a bang. 2. Get your beauty sleep Dussehra comes after the nine days of Navratri, and 20 days after Dussehra, people start making preparations for Diwali. Right from making sweets to enjoying Garba night, there are lots of activities people indulge in during this festive season to enjoy. Things can become easily hectic during the festival, and with tiredness, comes dull skin, eye bags, and puffy eyes. If you don't want to wake up with tired skin this Dussehra, get your 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep every night, and wake up feeling fresh and beautiful.

3. Exfoliate At the end of each day during Navaratri celebrations, our skin encounters dullness, oiliness, dust, and dirt that makes the face look dull and lifeless. Exfoliation is an important step in the skincare routine as it helps remove dead skin and brings a natural glow to the skin. You can easily prepare face scrubs at home with natural ingredients like almonds, papaya, apricot, coffee, sea salt, sugar, honey, and so on. Below are some homemade facial scrubs you can try at home for skin rejuvenation: Coffee and sugar body scrub Take 1/4 cup each of sugar and ground coffee, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 2 vitamin E capsules. Mix sugar, coffee, and olive oil in a bowl. Cut open vitamin E capsules and pour their content into the mixture. Stir well and gently apply this mixture to your skin in circular motions. Massage for 5 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water. This is one of the most effective scrubs for your skin. Coffee has antioxidants, olive oil has hydrating properties, vitamin E prevents signs of aging, and sugar acts as a natural exfoliant. Coconut oil, sugar, and aloe vera body scrub Take 1/4 cup of granulated sugar, 1/2 cup extra virgin coconut oil, and 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Mix well to get a paste and massage this paste onto cleansed skin. Wash it off after 5 minutes with lukewarm water. Coconut oil calms redness and protects skin from environmental damage. Sugar cleans the dirt from the skin and helps rejuvenate the skin. Aloe vera soothes skin conditions and keeps the skin moisturized. This is a pocket-friendly body scrub that will leave your skin feeling fresh.

Rose and sugar body scrub Take a tablespoon of rosehip oil and mash it with a few fresh rose petals in a small bow. Combine this with a cup of fine granulated sugar and 2 tablespoons of pure jojoba oil. Massage this blended mixture onto your skin and rinse it off with water after 8 minutes. Roses have calming effects on the skin, jojoba skin is non-comedogenic and controls sebum production, rose petals retain moisture in the skin, and sugar acts as an amazing exfoliant. This is an amazing homemade remedy for skin that our grandmas can swear by. So, try this and get gorgeous-looking skin. Turmeric and sugar anti-inflammatory body scrub Take two tablespoons of organic turmeric powder, and mix a cup of fine sugar, 1/4 cup cold-pressed coconut oil, and 1/2 teaspoon vitamin E oil in it. Mix well and massage this gently all over your body in circular motions. Rinse it off with warm water after 6 to 8 minutes. Turmeric lightens hyperpigmentation, reduces dark circles, and protects the skin from environmental stressors. Vitamin E oil protects the skin from damage, moisturizes the skin, and keeps the skin soft and supple. Sugar removes all the dirt, dust, oil, and grime effectively from the skin, whereas coconut oil acts as an excellent base for exfoliants and has calming effects on the skin. Sea salt and olive oil scrub Take a cup of sea salt and add 1/2 cup organic olive oil and 6 to 8 drops of essential oil of your choice to it. Mix well and apply to scrub this on your body. Rinse it off after 10 minutes with lukewarm water. Olive oil is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that provide anti-aging effects and boosts skin moisturization. Sea salt balances oil production cleanses skin pores, and inhibits the growth of bacteria that leads to acne. 4. Minimize stress levels Both acute and chronic stress can harm our skin and cause clogged pores, acne breakouts, dullness of skin, eye bags, wrinkles, and rashes. So, say no to stress and enjoy festivals heartily. 5. Keep your skin hydrated

Our skin needs moisture to get rid of toxins and provide nutrients to the skin's cells. A well-hydrated skin becomes more immune to irritants, toxins, and germs. So, it is imperative to keep your skin moist to protect yourself from wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, and acne. To keep your skin moisturized, first, you need to remove the makeup from your face. Then, cleanse your skin and apply a toner. Why toner, you may ask? Toners remove dirt, grime, and impurities that might have stuck in skin pores after cleansing your face. It also maintains the pH levels of the skin, cools the skin, and provides hydration to the skin. You can easily make a toner at home with these ingredients: Cucumber and aloe vera toner for sensitive skin Take a fresh cucumber and grate it to get its water. Now, add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel to it, mix well and apply this on your face as a toner. You can use this two times a day to moisturize your skin. The hydrating and gentle properties of cucumber and aloe vera make this one of the best DIY toners for sensitive skin. Green tea for oily skin Take one or two green tea bags and let them steep in boiling water. Allow them to cool, and use this tea as a face toner. People with oily skin can also add two drops of tea tree essential to it for better results. Spritz this on your face every morning after cleaning your face to get a fresh look. Vitamin E and rosewater for dry skin Take four tablespoons of rose water and add two tablespoons of vitamin E oil and 1 tablespoon of aloe vera to it. Mix well and store it in a bottle. Spray this on your face every morning to get glowing skin. The antioxidant properties of rosewater nourish the skin and protect it from environmental damage. Vitamin E softens the skin, and aloe vera gel fades dark spots. This is one of the best toners for dry skin. 6. Protect your skin from sun damage No matter what tips you use for skincare, if you don't regularly use sunscreen, all your efforts of keeping your skin healthy might go in vain. So, don't forget to apply a layer of SPF sunscreen whenever you go out in the sun. 7. Use face masks Face masks improve skin texture, exfoliate the skin, and bring a natural glow to the skin. Use a facial mask to keep your skin glowing and healthy.

Below are some homemade facial masks you can easily prepare at home: Avocado and banana face mask For this DIY face mask recipe, you will need two tablespoons of mashed avocado, 1 tablespoon of mashed ripe banana, 1 teaspoon of pure jojoba oil, and 1/2 teaspoon of fresh lime juice. Take a bowl and mix all these ingredients in it. Apply this as a facial mask on your face, and wash the banana-avocado facial mask off after 15 minutes with cold water. Spritz a toner on your face, and then apply a gentle, soothing moisturizer. Avocados are filled with natural oils and healthy fats that moisturize the skin, bananas prevent premature signs of aging, jojoba oil deeply penetrates the skin to provide hydration, and lemon juice lightens the skin tone. All in all, this is one of the best homemade face masks to prepare at home. Coffee, cocoa, and coconut milk face mask Mix one tablespoon each of ground coffee beans, cocoa powder, and ground oatmeal in a bowl. Mix well and add enough coconut milk to make a smooth paste. Use a soft, clean brush to apply the face mask. Keep this natural DIY facial mask for 15 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water. Cocoa powder heals skin and promotes blood circulation. Coconut milk hydrates the skin and helps you achieve younger-looking skin. Oatmeal exfoliates the skin and soothes dry, irritated skin. Gram flour and milk face pack Mix 2 tablespoons of gram flour, 1 tablespoon of milk cream, and 1/2 teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice in a bowl. Mix well to get a smooth consistency and apply this on your face and neck. Wash this gram flour-milk face pack off after 15 minutes. Gram flour exfoliates the skin and prevents acne breakouts. Milk cream restores the shine and keeps the skin hydrated. Lemon juice boosts collagen production and lightens skin tone naturally. Papaya and honey face mask Take a few pieces of papaya and mash them properly. Add 1 teaspoon of organic honey, to it, and apply a thick layer of this mask on your face and neck. Rinse the papaya honey off using lukewarm water after 15 minutes. Papaya has papain that soothes skin irritants and acts as a natural exfoliant. Honey soothes and brightens the skin, leading to clear, fresh skin. Fuller's earth (Multani mitti), tomato, and sandalwood face pack Take two tablespoons of Multani mitti, 1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed tomato juice, a pinch of sandalwood powder, and a pinch of organic turmeric powder, and mix all of these ingredients in a bowl. Add a little water to get a smooth consistency of this paste and apply this evenly on your face and neck. Wait for 15 to 18 minutes before washing this off with lukewarm water. Multani mitti gives an even skin tone, tomatoes prevent skin inflammation, sandalwood enhances skin elasticity, and turmeric reduces dark circles. Using this face pack will solve most of your skin problems including dryness, itchiness, acne scars, uneven skin tone, tanning, sunburns, and so on. 8. Eat healthily