12 Best hair care tips to follow at night for healthy locks

With the continuous hustle and bustle of life, it becomes difficult to follow hair care tips at night, and the result is dull lifeless hair. To ensure proper hair growth, it is important to follow a night hair care routine. While getting a good quality beauty sleep is essential for hair health, following some hacks is equally important to get gorgeous hair. Here are some tips you should follow for your hair at night.

Best hair care tips to follow at night

1. Brush it up

Our hair needs constant grooming, so it is important to brush your hair before you get your beauty sleep. Many people believe that brushing hair 100 times a day promotes hair growth and makes hair shiny. But, there's no scientific study that can prove this claim, but brushing your hair gently with a paddle brush before you sleep will make sure that your hair doesn't get tangled.

2. Massage your hair and scalp

Every hair enthusiast must know that massaging the scalp and hair is essential for healthy hair. A healthy scalp leads to healthy hair, so massage your scalp every night before going to bed for two to five minutes. It promotes blood circulation and keeps the scalp healthy.

3. Use a serum

A hair serum adds shine to the hair, controls frizz, reduces tangles, protects hair against damage, and keeps hair nourished.

If you are experiencing dry hair problems, then you should use a scalp serum before going to bed at night. Make sure your scalp is clean before you apply the serum for better results.

4. Follow an overnight hair care treatment

A proper hair care routine should be followed to prevent thinning hair, dandruff, itchy hair, and other hair problems. If we love our hair enough, we must incorporate DIY hair masks into our weekly hair care routine. You can apply a hair mask and leave it as an overnight treatment to hydrate your hair.

Finding the right treatment that suits your hair type can be a daunting task, as there are a host of options available.

Here are some DIY masks for hair you can try at home:

• Take two to three tablespoons of coconut oil and add five drops each of rosemary essential oil and peppermint essential to it. Mix well and massage this on your scalp and hair. Keep it overnight and wash it off with a mild shampoo the next day.

• This recipe for hair requires honey and warm milk. Mix honey with milk in a bowl, and use a brush to apply the mask to your hair. Take a shower cap and cover your head with it to sleep without worrying about getting your clothes dirty at night. Rinse your hair with a mild shampoo with lukewarm water the next day.

5. Do not tie your hair tightly

If you want your hair to be happy, healthy, and shiny then do not tie your hair too tight. One of the best ways to protect your hair while you sleep is to tie your hair properly. Tight hairstyles damage and tangle hair which eventually leads to hair breakage. In fact, it can even cause traction alopecia, so do not put a lot of pressure on your hair and scalp by tying your hair tightly.

6. Do not sleep with damp hair

When your hair is wet, it becomes more prone to damage, and that is the reason why it is advised not to comb your hair when wet. Avoid washing your hair at night because that will eventually lead to hair damage. When the hair strands are wet, the protein bonds in hair become weak, which makes them more prone to damage.

7. Apply a hair oil

Hair oil has many benefits: it promotes hair growth, provides relief from stress, makes hair strong, prevents dandruff, and makes hair shiny.

Massage your hair with oil before sleeping to keep your hair hydrated and nourished. Doing this will prevent hair dryness and also help in reducing friction between hair strands. However, if you have oily hair, you should use a small quantity of hair oil because an oily scalp can catch dandruff with the use of oil.

8. Say 'Yes' to silk

Silk is the panacea for most hair problems. Silk is soft and smooth, and its natural properties help in reducing friction on the hair while sleeping. Friction usually causes split ends, hair breakage, and hair damage. Silk is smooth and so it doesn't make hair rough or brittle and allows hair to rest without getting tangled.

Cotton pillowcases can cause dry hair and split ends, so avoid them, and switch to silk pillowcases for healthy and shiny hair.

9. Let your hair breathe

We all love fancy hair accessories and stylish hair extensions that enhance the beauty of our tresses, don't we? While these products make our hair look great, it is imperative to remove them before going to sleep.

Just imagine - can you sleep comfortably in a party gown? No, right? We wear loose, comfortable clothes before tucking ourselves in bed to let our skin breathe. So, remove hair extensions and accessories before going to sleep to prevent hair dryness and breakage.

10. Avoid tying your hair with rubber or metal ties

Tying your hair properly is important while sleeping at night. Do not use rubber, metal, or plastic ties because they can cause friction in hair, and lead to hair breakage.

11. Keep away from dryness

A dry environment can wreak havoc on our skin and hair. This is the reason why you should make sure that the room you are sleeping in is not too dry. This will prevent hair dryness and not cause hair breakage.

12. Retain moisture in the hair

Moisturization is important to keep hair nourished and hydrated. You can apply a conditioning hair mask to nourish and regenerate your hair. Make sure to use a hair mask that suits your hair type and can be left overnight.

These were the top 12 hair care tips that should be religiously followed before sleeping for healthy, shiny hair.

How to tie your hair before sleeping?

Tying your hair the right way is important to protect your hair against damage. There are many hairstyles you can try to keep your hair healthy and strong while you sleep.

• You can tie your hair in braids to minimize hair breakage. You will wake up with gorgeous wavy hair the next morning.

• You can even make a loose bun and tie it with a silk scrunch.

As long as you don't tie your hair too tight, you are good to go. It is also essential to follow a proper overnight hair care treatment to solve hair problems.

Best overnight hair care treatments you must try

1. Rosemary and castor oil

Is hair fall troubling you? Don't worry at all. Take a cup of castor oil and add a teaspoon of rosemary essential oil. Store it in a glass bottle and use this as a DIY hair mask at night. This will make your hair grow and add shine to your hair.

Rosemary essential oil promotes blood circulation and strengthens hair roots, and castor oil, on the other hand, soothes dry and irritated hair and keeps the scalp hydrated.

2. Use coconut oil and argan oil as a hair conditioner

Mix coconut milk with organic argan oil and use it as an overnight DIY hair mask. It will nourish your locks and make them super soft.

Coconut oil has nourishing and hydrating properties that keep the scalp healthy, and argan oil prevents split ends and boosts hair growth.

3. Egg yolks, olive oil, and aloe vera gel

You can get healthy, gorgeous tresses with this amazing DIY overnight hair mask. Take two teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil and mix it with two egg yolks and a spoon of fresh aloe vera gel. Whisk the ingredients in a bowl to make a smooth consistency and massage this onto your scalp. You can then tie your hair in a bun, or wear a hair cap and sleep.

Olive oil has various benefits for hair: it adds shine to your locks, prevents dandruff, strengthens hair roots, and promotes hair growth. An egg is a superfood that's great for hair too, eggs are packed with vitamins and proteins that keep hair healthy and strong. Aloe vera gel on the other hand protects hair against UV damage, prevents itchiness, controls greasy hair, and locks moisture in the hair.

4. Yogurt, vitamin E, and coconut oil

This is one of the best DIY hair masks for dry and damaged hair. To prepare this mask, you need one tablespoon of organic coconut oil, two vitamin E capsules, and a teaspoon of yogurt. Take two Vitamin E capsules, and break them open to take out their oil. Mix the oil with yogurt and coconut oil and stir well to make a smooth paste. Massage this onto your scalp gently, and wear a shower cap to sleep peacefully. Wash it off the next morning to get gorgeous locks.

Coconut oil for hair growth is a great remedy, and vitamin E works wonderfully to keep the scalp nourished and hydrated. Yogurt balances the pH of the scalp, soothes the scalp, prevents dandruff, and promotes hair growth.

5. Lemon essential oil and green tea

This is a perfect mask for oily hair, but people with other hair types can try it too.

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that provide nourishment to your locks and also protect hair against damage. Lemon essential oil on the other hand has anti-inflammatory properties and soothes the scalp.

For this mask, you need to add three spoons of green tea in a glass of boiling water and add four to five drops of lemon essential to it. Allow this to cool down and then apply it to your scalp. You can wash off your hair after 40 minutes with a mild shampoo.

6. Coconut oil and honey for silky hair

Take six tablespoons of coconut oil and add three tablespoons of raw honey to it. Mix it well and apply this to your hair. This mask is highly sticky, so it is best to wear a shower cap after applying this mask. Rinse it off with a gentle, mild shampoo the next morning. This mask will give you super silky, smooth hair and will provide nourishment to your locks.

Honey has wonderful humectant and emollient properties that keeps hair follicles smooth and soft and add shine to hair.

Other hair care tips to keep your tresses healthy:

1. Eat a healthy diet

'What you eat reflects on your hair and skin.' Eat a healthy, balanced diet filled with veggies, fruits, dried nuts, and seeds to keep your locks healthy.

2. Say 'No' to stress

Stress is the root cause of various problems, including thinning hair. Minimize stress levels and stay happy and optimistic to have happy hair.

3. Exercise

It is important to exercise to keep your body healthy. It improves blood circulation throughout the body and prevents various health problems. So, engage in physical activity every day to keep your hair healthy.

Hair care is not a one-day process, it is important to invest in your tresses every day to keep them healthy, bouncy, and shining. Eat a nutritious diet, exercise, and stay away from harsh chemicals to have happy locks.

Also Read: 100 trending short hairstyles for women: The best compilation of 2022