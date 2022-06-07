7 Best luxury skincare brands and their products to achieve flawless skin of your dreams

We are all well-aware of the benefits of having a good skin care routine. But, it is equally important to use good quality skin care brands to ensure that your skin actually receives the nourishment it deserves. Drugstore skin care products can end up harming your skin in the long run because of the use of excessive synthetic ingredients. Investing in luxury skin care brands early on can be the best decision you make for your skin today!

Luxury skin care brands offer products that are devoid of side effects and feature particular formulae customized for different skin kinds and conditions. So let's have a quick glimpse and sway through the world of luxury skincare brands and their life enhancing products.

Achieving flawless skin is a dream we all have. But for your skin to look picture-perfect, you need to make sure that it receives the right care and nourishment. Here's why taking care of your skin regularly is so critical.

1. It is a well-known fact that when you look better, you feel better. A daily skin care routine helps you look your best and put your best foot forward when you walk out into the world. Your skin deserves a regimen that is as unique as you are.

2. Even if your skin is shining and lovely right now, there is no assurance it will be the same tomorrow. This is because your skin cells shed daily. Unless you use a suitable skin care program, your skin might look dull as your age.

3. When you look and feel beautiful, it directly impacts your confidence as well. As they say, beauty is more about the feeling of self-confidence that comes with self-care. And looking good depends on how well you take care of your skin. After all, your skin is the first thing someone observes about you.

The skin care industry has grown into a multibillion-dollar sector in the previous decade. The global skin care market is projected to grow from $100.13 billion in 2021 to $145.82 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.52 percent in the forecast period, 2021-2028. Every year, scores of luxury skin care brands are being launched by skin care professionals, dermatologists and celebrities alike.

With the availability of reasonably priced skin care products, you might wonder if you should splurge on high-end luxury skin care brands. Trust us when we say that it is worth every penny and this is why:

1. Effective Active Ingredients

Ingredients are critical to the effectiveness of skin care products. The higher the active ingredient concentration, the more effective the product. Luxury skin care brands include more active ingredients sourced directly from the lab in their high-end skin care products. After all, they have to live up to their reputation in the market. Hence, purchasing high-end products manufactured by luxury skin care brands means getting the greatest ingredients available for your skin.

2. Unique Products

Most skin care products available online or in grocery stores are white-labeled goods. They are manufactured by a third party and the same product is sold to skin care brands where they are rebranded. The major problem with this is that these skin care products are generic and might not be suitable for all skin types. Despite what the label says, scents, preservatives and parabens may cause sensitive skin to react adversely. However, when it comes to luxury skin care brands, the formulation is frequently done in-house. Natural ingredients and the absence of harsh chemicals allow luxury skin care brands to safely cater to different skin types.

3. High-Quality Standards

Luxury skin care brands make their high-end products with the utmost care, under extremely controlled conditions and strict supervision. They are aware of what they deliver to their clients and strive to maintain high-quality standards at all times. High-end skin care products by luxury skin care brands provide superior ingredients, effective results and a more pleasant feeling. These have gone through extensive studies to identify the best ingredients.

4. Proper Tests

It can feel like skin care products are one-size-fits-all. Luxury skin care brands would disagree. These companies spend time and money researching natural substances that have better results on the skin. Luxury skin care brands will only introduce their products on the market after conducting numerous scientific tests and confirming their effectiveness.

Many high-end brands are also considering clean beauty. Customers are worried not just about the origins of the ingredients but also about the influence on the environment and long-term sustainability. Choosing a high-quality product from luxury skin care brands gives you the best of both worlds.

5. Finesse in Packaging

Besides being of high quality, the products from luxury skin care brands come in exquisite packaging that is to die for. The feeling of exclusivity and worth should not be overlooked because it contributes to your overall confidence. Luxury skin care brands package their products to make customers feel special. The chemicals in high-end products are more potent. That means enhanced performance and a dewy, fresh look that is well worth the money.

Let's scroll through the best luxury skin care brands.

1. Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant has become one of the fastest-growing luxury skin care brands because of its colorful neon packaging and design. The complete skin care range is designed to operate synergistically, like interlocking puzzle pieces that can be mixed and matched to get more beautiful skin. While this luxury skin care brand uses both natural and synthetic components, no essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, artificial scents, dyes, or SLS is used in any of their products (sodium lauryl sulfates).

Here are a few of their products that are favorites of their fans:

T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

A high-tech AHA/BHA gel gently lifts away dead skin cells to combat dull, congested skin and substantially improves skin tone and texture, fine lines, wrinkles and pores. T.L.C. Framboos uses a combination of glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric and salicylic acids combined with raspberry extract and horse chestnut, reducing oiliness and revealing enhanced clarity and luminosity.

It also improves the effectiveness of other products by allowing optimum absorption. It absorbs quickly and provides excellent chemical exfoliation without the unpleasant side effects of dryness or hypersensitivity.

Price: $125.90

Buy Now

Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Uneven, blemished, textured or aged skin is clarified, refined and smoothed with a small dose of this retinol oil. Ceramides refill the skin barrier and promote suppleness while evening out skin tone, reducing discoloration and boosting the skin's natural radiance. The antioxidant and omega-rich virgin marula oil which makes up 95 percent of the formula replaces necessary moisture and decreases redness, restoring skin to its healthiest, most youthful state.

Price: $15.99

Buy Now

2. La Mer

La Mer is a must-have for any luxury skin care collection. The genesis tale of this luxury skincare brand is as spectacular as they come. It was created by aerospace physicist Max Huber to heal burns caused by a laboratory accident. This luxury skincare brand's proprietary "Miracle Broth" , a top-secret mix containing fermented, naturally healing components like sea kelp, plant extracts, vitamins and minerals is a magical elixir. Today, the line includes serums, balms and body products, all of which produce incredible effects.

Here are the top-selling La Mer products:

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer's distinctive sea kelp composition has made its moisturizer one of the most iconic skin care products, with several A-list celebrities among its fans. This ultra-rich cream gives healing hydration, daily protection and enhanced natural repair, with a heart of cell-renewing Miracle BrothTM and antioxidant lime tea. Sensitivities appear to be eased at first touch. The dryness vanishes. Skin feels tighter, creases and wrinkles are dramatically reduced and a more uplifted, revitalized appearance emerges with daily dedication.

Price: $829.99

Buy Now

La Mer the Moisturizing Soft Cream Moisturizer

This moisturizer has an amazing texture. It is the most pillowy soft cream you will ever apply to your face. Once you get beyond the strong aroma, this formula will rapidly become your go-to day-to-day moisturizer. The Moisturizing Soft Cream improves and preserves the skin's barrier while decreasing the appearance of fine, dry wrinkles. Miracle BrothTM, the fabled healing elixir that pervades La Mer, fills the skin with sea-sourced regenerating energy. It is perfect for both combination or dry skin. It has a silky yet light mixture and while the price tag may make your heart skip a beat, a little goes a long way, one jar will last you twice as long as your other moisturizers.

Price: $228.28

Buy Now

La Mer The Renewal Oil

This multi-tasking, dual-phase oil hydrates the skin. Skin glows with translucency and head-turning radiance and ultra-smoothness. Natural collagen and the overall firmness of the skin improve, softening the appearance of nascent lines and wrinkles.

Price: $124.99

Buy Now

3. Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader is one of the few fabled luxury skin care brands in the USA. Augustinus Bader, the 62-year-old scientist who founded his own skin care business, is a professor at the University of Leipzig in Germany, where he has spent decades studying the effects of stem cells, notably on burn patients. His approach to skin care is based on research and uses extremely powerful products. Augustinus Bader's products all contain the trademarked Trigger Factor Complex, or TFC8, a blend of amino acids, peptides, and vitamins that activate cells and essentially "teach" them to self-regulate.

The Rich Cream

Extremely opulent, moisturizing and nourishing. This product's consistency is rich yet not so thick on the skin that it makes you feel overloaded or clogged. Supports cellular renewal to significantly improve the appearance of the skin. It is backed by 30 years of research and development and is powered by TFC8.

Price: $38.99

Buy Now

The Face Oil

This deeply nourishing solution, powered by TFC8®, absorbs quickly to feed, hydrate, refine, and protect the skin for a supple complexion and long-lasting brightness.

Price: $245.00

Buy Now

4. Dior

Dior's Capture Totale skin care can transform the skin with its active botanical components collected from flowers. Dior's Capture Totale collection is based on Dior's two-decade-long research into cellular energy. Longo is the key ingredient, which comes from one of Dior's Madagascar gardens (the brand has seven around the world).

Their top three bestsellers are:

Capture Totale Super Potent Serum

This anti-ageing serum's potency and effectiveness will never fail to astound you. The skin's quality improves after just one week of using this anti-ageing and firming serum. It seems younger, stronger and healthier. The face features appear to be redefined, the skin appears to be more toned and firmer. It greatly improves the elasticity of the skin and corrects the skin's texture.

Capture Totale Super Potent Serum is the serum formed from the science of mother cells and Dior floral expertise, with 91 percent natural-origin components, including Longoza, the traditional Capture Totale skin care product from the Dior Gardens.

Price: $101.56

Buy Now

Capture Totale Intensive Restorative Night Cream

The new Capture Totale high regenerative Night Cream, the magnificent skin care with an enhanced age-defying, anti-fatigue recipe, makes you more beautiful and visibly younger when you wake up. The night creme promotes nocturnal revitalization, which helps to reduce obvious and deep-set indications of aging and weariness.

Price: $153.71

Buy Now

Capture Totale Firming and Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream

This fine melt-away cream reduces dark circles and smoothes wrinkles. The eyes and smile restore their vitality, bringing a new shine to the face.

Price: $61.56

Buy Now

5. SkinCeuticals

Beauty editors, dermatologists and celebrities all love SkinCeuticals. SkinCeuticals, a pioneer amongst luxury skin care brands, was founded by Dr Sheldon R. Pinnell, a famous dermatologist, lecturer and skin care scientist, to assist people with skin cancer in boosting their skin's healing capabilities. No product is released until it has been thoroughly evaluated and tested using scientifically proven procedures. Only then does the brand believe that a product is worthy of improving skin health and appearance.

Let's check out a few of their most loved products.

C E Ferulic®

C E Ferulic is a new vitamin C serum that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while neutralizing harmful free radicals. This proprietary everyday vitamin C serum improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness, and skin tone while providing improved environmental protection.

Price: $45.99

Buy Now

Blemish + Age Defense

Blemish + Age Defense is the best acne serum for fighting acne, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and minimizing visible blemishes. It isan oil-free, tailored treatment for aged skin that's prone to breakouts. This first-to-market acid blend combines 2% dioic acid with an ideal alpha- and beta-hydroxy acid formulation to help prevent acne and blocked pores while also reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone.

Price: $51.09

Buy Now

Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2

This revolutionary anti-ageing cream rehydrates dry skin and replenishes cellular lipids. Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 is an anti-ageing cream with the ideal and proprietary lipid ratio of 2 percent pure ceramides 1 and 3, 4 percent natural cholesterol and 2 percent fatty acids, which has been shown to nourish skin and reduce indications of aging. This one-of-a-kind lipid correction cream has the world's first 2:4:2 cholesterol-dominant ratio to assist in the restoration of the skin's external barrier and encourage natural self-repair. Additionally, it feeds aging skin for visible improvements in skin smoothness, laxity, pores, and overall brightness.

Price: $128

Buy Now

6. True Botanicals

The complete safety and sustainability certification procedure available, MADE SAFE has certified True Botanicals with a 100 percent rating. Furthermore, the True Botanical product line includes skin-loving components derived from plant actives, which are known for their nourishing vitamins, vital fatty acids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects. Green tea leaf extract is one such component, which is known for reducing inflammation and treating acne-prone skin. Algae extract is also incorporated throughout the product's compositions because of its capacity to hydrate and nourish skin while also protecting it from pollution and free radicals, which can cause dullness and fine wrinkles.

Try these cult favourites from this luxury skin care brand.

Pure Radiance Oil

A clarifying moisturizing oil that minimizes the appearance of aged skin while addressing and preventing troublesome breakouts. This best-selling face oil is clinically proven to outperform top anti-ageing moisturizers in addressing indications of age.

This ultimate powerhouse for sensitive skin contains 27 plant actives and one of the most potent Calendula oils sourced from a nutrient-dense, regenerative farm. Cold-pressed cucumber seed oil, organic hemp, jojoba seed oils, and fresh ginger root oil are among the best quality sources of antioxidants, ceramides, and fatty acids in this hydrating oil that help reduce redness and irritation on the skin. This face oil is safe to use throughout pregnancy and is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

Price: $110

Buy Now

Vitamin A Booster

This Vitamin A Booster is a powerful tonic that boosts the effects of your serum and visibly brightens and firms your skin. This robust and effective type of Vitamin A creates the appearance of brighter skin and helps diminish visible dark spots. This booster combines Vitamin A and Retinoic Acid to promote skin cell turnover and safeguard general skin integrity, resulting in skin that is more even-toned, smoother, and brighter.

Price: $120

Buy Now

7. Dr Barbara Sturm

The products of this luxury skin care brand are based on molecular cosmetics, which combat aging by using the body's proteins. You can benefit from her eponymous skin care line even if you can't make it to her clinics in Los Angeles, Munich, or Düsseldorf, Germany. She has a background in orthopedics and is known for her anti-inflammatory approach to skin care. She is focused on science-backed substances and treatments that work without the usage of hazardous components.

Check out a few of the hero products from this luxury skin care brand.

Glow Drops

GLOW DROPS restore radiance to weary, dull skin, giving you a natural, healthy #SturmGlow anytime you need it. Wild Rose Extract refines pores, giving the complexion a more even appearance, while Polygonum Bistorta Root is a potent anti-ageing substance that optimizes skin tone. Purslane minimizes the obvious indicators of irritation thanks to its high Vitamin and Omega 3 Fatty Acid content.

Dr Sturm's patented blend of low and high-weighted Hyaluronic Acid molecules binds moisture and refills internal molecular levels, moisturizing and plumping the skin while also supporting the skin's natural barrier function. Optical pigments give the skin an immediate sheen.

Price: $121.56

Buy Now

Hyaluronic Serum

Dr Barbara Sturm's HYALURONIC SERUM is the most basic product in her skin care collection. It provides rapid hydration at the surface and deeper skin layers thanks to an appropriate concentration of low and high-weighted Hyaluronic Molecules. The HYALURONIC SERUM enhances the skin matrix and functions as a super-hydrator when used as part of a daily skin care routine, enhancing skin health and minimizing the production of wrinkles caused by dehydration. Purslane, an anti-ageing powerhouse, minimizes the appearance of obvious signs of irritation, making it an ideal travel companion after exposure to the sun and the weather.

Price: $290.95

Buy Now

Face Cream Rich

Your skin will appear firmer and more rejuvenated after using this anti-ageing cream. Purslane, a vital active ingredient and potent antioxidants penetrate fast into the skin to soothe and calm while strengthening the fragile skin membrane and supporting skin health and function. Ideal for aged skin or complexions that require additional hydration during the winter months. It can also be used as a day cream for sensitive or dry skin.

Price: $200.70

Buy Now

The particular formula of the products from luxury skincare brands are customized for different skin kinds and conditions helps to improve the appearance and texture of your skin while also protecting it from harsh sun rays, pollutants and other things that could be harmful to your health, now and in the future, as your skin starts aging. Besides their result-proven scoops and dollops of effective skin care products, the packaging is a delight. You deserve the best, so pamper your skin with a wonderful pot from a luxury skin care brand. It is well worth the time and effort. Trust us; you won't regret it.

