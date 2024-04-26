Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora’s friendship is still going strong, even after their band broke up. The stars were both a part of the American rock band Bon Jovi which was formed in 1983.

In a recent interview, Jon Bon Jovi revealed how Richie Sambora recently hung out. The former shared how the two bonded over watching docuseries together.

Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora hang-out session

Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora were formerly a part of the band Jon Bon Jovi. The two are also a part of the Hulu documentary series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Bon Jovi revealed that his ex-bandmate came over so they could watch the series together. “He came over and watched three parts of the docuseries at my house,” he told people.

Bon Jovi revealed how the two are still on good terms and do not have bad blood between them. He continued, "There's never animosity." Jon Bon Jovi was an American Rock band that was formed in 1983. The band was active for 30 years, fans were shocked when Richie Sambora decided to quit the band. The guitarist revealed that he was leaving so he could take care of his daughter Amber after his divorce.

About Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

The Hulu docuseries focuses on Richie’s departure from the band and how it affected them. “I don’t regret leaving the situation, but I regret how I did it, so I want to apologize fully right now to the fans, especially,” Richie admits in the series. The star also shares how his spirit was not “letting” him walk out the door.

Bon Jovi also spoke out about how he is really proud of the band and what it accomplished. “I look back at the accomplishments of the band, and my family, and I feel great pride,” the star admits.

The rest of the band members David Bryan, bassist Alec John Such, and drummer Tico Tores took the stage again in 2018 when they performed in Ohio for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will be available to stream on Hulu from 6 April 2024. It is a four-part documentary.

