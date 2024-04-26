EXCLUSIVE: Samantha recycles her wedding gown; says, 'This dress has always been special'

Kresha Bajaj recently redesigned a gown for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, leading to a new collaboration with the actress. What’s special about this gown? Sam has got her wedding gown recycled which was designed by Bajaj herself. Sam’s vision took it from a beautiful wedding day gown to an edgy cool bodycon dress.

It must be noted that the luxury brand also created the wedding outfit for the 36-year-old when she exchanged vows with Naga Chaitanya back in 2017.

In an exclusive quote to Pinkvilla, Samantha said, “Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way, evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meaning and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions.”

Kresha Bajaj expresses gratitude towards Samantha Ruth Prabhu for their new collaboration

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunted her new look in the gown from Kresha Bajaj, the company also thanked her in their Instagram Story, writing that she helped to “create a new memory, and tell another story.”

Advertisement

The story further stated: “There are always new memories to be made. There are always new paths to walk. There are always new stories to tell.” Furthermore, Samantha also reposted the story on her respective Instagram page.

Kresha Bajaj had previously shared a behind-the-scenes video of the gown, which had beads on top alongside floral appliqué. Samantha’s upcoming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, was announced at an Amazon Prime Video event last month, and she wore a metallic corset for the occasion, also designed by Bajaj.

Samantha's previous look in a metallic corset top

On the professional front, Samantha is set to appear in the highly anticipated spy thriller, Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. As confirmed by Pinkvilla earlier, Samantha is also in talks for Allu Arjun's film with Atlee.

Samantha has also undertaken the remarkable task of promoting health and wellness through her special podcast, called Take 20.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani to NOT play lead role in Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar 2