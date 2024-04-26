Will Salman Khan and family leave Bandra home and shift to new location post firing incident? Arbaaz Khan reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of weapons, firing, and death threats.

The alarming firing incident at Salman Khan’s house in Galaxy Apartments, Mumbai not only left the superstar’s family but his fans across the nation worried too. The harrowing incident took place in the wee hours of April 14.

As per police investigation, two accused identified as Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta were arrested from Bhuj and have been currently under the crime branch’s custody. On behalf of the family, Arbaaz Khan had also issued an official statement, expressing their concern over the incident. In a recent interview, the Patna Shuklla producer revealed if Salman and his family plan on shifting their base following the incident.

Arbaaz Khan reveals if Salman Khan and family will shift from the Bandra apartment

In a recent conversation with Zoom Entertainment, Arbaaz Khan was asked if their family is considering shifting their base from Galaxy Apartments to some other location, following a firing incident. In response to this, he opined that switching locations would not be the solution. Khan said that had it been the case, they would've done it already.

Arbaaz said, “Do you think it’ll get dissipated? Like tomorrow, if you move the location, you think if there is an impending threat, it’ll go away. If that was the case, yes, one would do that. But the reality is that it’s not going away. So, do you keep moving and doing that, or just take precautions?”

He further underlined the fact that his father, Salim Khan, and Salman Khan have lived in that house for years now. Nobody has asked them to vacate the house and promised to let them go.

Arbaaz continued, “So, the only thing that one can take is take precaution to the highest level, one as personally you can take or as what the government can provide for you in his case and try to live your life as normal as possible. And I mean to say, living in constant, you know, threat or fear, what will happen? I won’t be able to get out of the house."

Following days of investigation, a few hours back, it was reported that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had interrogated the two shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who were arrested in the firing case.

