Ghilli (re-release) box office collections: Vijay starrer cross Rs. 20 crore Worldwide in Week 1
Ghilli now stands as the second highest-grossing re-release in India in the 21st century overtaking Sholay 3D (2013), trailing only behind Titanic 3D (2012).
Ghilli (re-release) ended its first week with over of Rs. 20 crore worldwide. In India, it garnered Rs. 15 crore, with another Rs. 5.25 crore (USD 625K) coming from overseas. In India, it was a shortened six-day week due to the Tamil Nadu elections, causing the film to debut on Saturday instead of the usual Friday. Overseas, almost all markets had the standard Friday release, while the United Kingdom had a delayed release yesterday.
The Vijay starrer is the highest-grossing South India re-release, which it achieved on its very first day as no other film has crossed Rs. 10 crore globally. It now stands as the second highest-grossing re-release in India in the 21st century overtaking Sholay 3D (2013), trailing only behind Titanic 3D (2012). Ghilli will be taking the top spot by the end of this weekend. While Titanic and Sholay drew collections from across the nation, in the case of Ghilli, it is one state that is driving it, making its feat even more impressive.
In Tamil Nadu, Ghilli has grossed Rs. 13.50 crore in the first six days, which is similar to the six-day numbers of Lal Salaam. The film remained rocksteady on weekdays with very minimal drops on each day. Although there will be a drop in collections today due to the release of Rathnam impacting its screenings, the film has retained a significant number of screens for its second week, way more than anyone would have imagined for a re-release. The film is eyeing a Rs. 20 crore plus full run in the state, possibly even reaching Rs. 25 crore.
Ghilli, released in 2004, grossed nearly Rs. 30 crore in Tamil Nadu, which was a record number at the time. It was also the highest-grossing Tamil film in Kerala. Interestingly, twenty years later today, history seems to echo itself as another Vijay and Trisha-led film, Leo, holds both of the records.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Ghilli (re-release) is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 13.50 Cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 0.90 Cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 0.60 Cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 15.00 Cr.
|Canada
|USD 80,000
|Malaysia
|USD 110,000
|Singapore
|USD 65,000
|Sri Lanka
|USD 45,000
|France
|USD 85,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 70,000
|Rest of Europe
|USD 90,000
|Rest of World
|USD 80,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 625,000
(Rs. 5.25 Cr.)
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 20.25 Cr.
ALSO READ: Aavesham box office collections: Fahadh Faasil starrer Tops 100Cr Worldwide, Seventh Malayalam film to do so