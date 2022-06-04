15 Best facial moisturizers and a comprehensive guide to understand all skin types

Pondering for the reasons to use one of the best facial moisturizers for your skin? Today you have an opportunity to add the best facial moisturizer to your kitty with you being aware of it in and out. Facial moisturizers are the best way to hydrate your face. Skin is the largest organ of the body and the first thing we notice about a person. It is important to keep it healthy as we age. The skin on our face is different from the rest of the body and needs special care.

Our top picks of facial moisturizers

In this article

1. What is a facial moisturizer?

2. What are the benefits of using a facial moisturizer?

3. Types of facial moisturizers

4. Moisturizers for different skin types

- Moisturizers for dry skin

- Moisturizers for oily skin

- Moisturizers with SPF

5. When to use a facial moisturizer?

6. What to look for in a facial moisturizer?

7. Ingredients present in a facial moisturizer

8. How to choose a facial moisturizer for your skin type?

9. How to identify your skin type?

Not all facial moisturizers are created equal. Understanding the best facial moisturizer for your skin is key to getting the most out of your skin. So you must understand everything about facial moisturizers and why you need one. Also, we have listed some best moisturizers for all skin types. So let’s dive into the pool of facial moisturizers without much ado.

A facial moisturizer is a cream or lotion that hydrates and deeply nourishes your skin. It also protects your skin from environmental damage. The primary function is to lock in the moisture and nutrients that help maintain the skin barrier. Moisturizer is essential in the skincare routine to keep your skin healthy. But does it offer any more benefits? Let’s find out.

A facial moisturizer works in two ways. It either seals the moisture in the skin or nourishes the deep skin layers. In both ways your skin stays hydrated and nourished, avoiding dry and flaky skin. Plus, it helps your skin in the following ways:

1. A hydrated and moisturized skin is less prone to visible signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. Thus a facial moisturizer offers anti-aging benefits.

2. Moisturizers provide skin with essential nutrients that help in maintaining the skin barrier.

3. It fights free radicals and reduces environmental damage like sunspots.

4. It also helps soothe sensitive skin. And regular use of it improves skin texture.

5. An excellent hydrating moisturizer makes skin firmer and toned.

6. A well-moisturized skin is at low risk of skin infections.

The best moisturizer will undoubtedly give you healthy skin but only when used correctly and at the right time. By now, you must have determined your skin type and slightly aware of your skin quality. So let us figure out which moisturizer will work the best for you by digging into the types of facial moisturizers first.

Moisturizers are categorized according to the ingredients used such as humectants, occlusives and emollients. Other than this, they are also classified depending on their consistency and formulations. So let us guide you about different types of moisturizers available in town.

1. Gel: Gel moisturizers get absorbed into the skin quickly. They mostly do not contain oil and do not feel greasy. They are best suited for oily, acne-prone, and normal skin types. Gel moisturizers mostly contain humectants and emollients.

2. Cream: Cream moisturizers are oil-based with a thick consistency and work best for dry and combination skin types. People with oily skin can use cream-based moisturizer in their night skincare routine. Cream moisturizers mostly use occlusives and emollients.

3. Lotion: Lotions have a slightly runny consistency than cream moisturizers. They are mostly used as body moisturizers.

4. Non-comedogenic: Non-comedogenic moisturizers are oil-free moisturizers that do not clog your pores. They work best for acne-prone, sensitive, and oily skin.

5. Fragrance-free: Fragrance in the moisturizer may cause irritation and itching for sensitive skin. Therefore fragrance-free moisturizers are specially designed for sensitive skin. They are also recommended for acne-prone skin.

6. SPF: Moisturizers with SPF offer dual benefits - moisturizing and protection. These products are designed to suit all skin types.

The moisturizer's formation plays a vital role in deciding if it will work for your skin type. Therefore it is essential to understand the types of moisturizers. Now let us take a look at moisturizers for different skin types.

Your skin condition determines which formulation will work for you. Therefore it is recommended to choose the moisturizer according to your skin type. Roll your below and get to know the best facial moisturizer for your type of skin.

Dry skin needs a little more nourishment compared to other counterparts. You must look for a replenishing moisturizer to soothe and relieve the dryness. It must contain a combination of humectants, occlusives and emollients. Following are the top picks of facial moisturizers for dry skin.

1. Cetaphil Deep Hydration Healthy Glow Daily Cream

The deep hydration daily cream is a specially designed moisturizer for dry skin to replenish hydration and boost a healthy glow. A blend of HydroSensitiv Complex™ with humectants like hyaluronic acid and panthenol will relieve dryness and soothe your skin.

Why pick Cetaphil Deep Hydration Healthy Glow Daily Cream?

The moisturizer has a lightweight and non-greasy consistency. It is suitable for dry, dehydrated, and sensitive skin. It is free of fragrance and paraben.

Price: $ 17.00

Buy Now

2. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

It is one of the affordable dry skin moisturizers. It has a blend of three essential ceramides (emollients) and hyaluronic acid that restores the skin barrier. The moisturizer is built on MVE Delivery Technology which ensures continuous delivery of ceramides throughout the day.

Why pick CeraVe Moisturizing Cream?

Dermatologists recommend it for dry and extremely dry skin. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free. This moisturizing cream is one of the best selling moisturizing cream on Amazon.

Price: $ 16.08

Buy Now

3. Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

Biossance uses plant-derived squalane for its products which replenishes and nourishes the skin. The moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid, squalane, omega fatty acids and ceramides that support the skin’s natural moisture barrier. It also smoothes skin texture and reduces visible signs of ageing.

Why pick Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream?

You can also use this cream as a night moisturizer for dry skin. The moisturizing cream is vegan and cruelty-free. It will work best for dry and sensitive skin.

Price: $ 58.00

Buy Now

4. Clinique Moisture Surge

You probably have heard about this magical potion called Clinique Moisture Surge, one of the best hydrating facial moisturizers. It is intensely hydrating and plumps skin like nobody’s business. It is an oil-free gel-cream moisturizer that stabilizes hydration for 100 hours.

Why pick Clinique Moisture Surge?

This moisturizer contains an aloe bioferment and hyaluronic acid complex that penetrates deeper skin layers to moisturize your skin. The moisturizer is also fragrance-free.

Price: $ 46.90

Buy Now

5. Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

It is one of the best-selling face creams for dry skin. Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream restores skin moisture and maintains a healthy skin barrier. It is a lightweight face cream that gets absorbed quickly without greasing your skin.

Why pick Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream?

The key ingredients in the moisturizer are squalane and glycerin, which make your skin nourished, soft, and smooth. The moisturizing cream works best for dry, dehydrated, and sensitive skin.

Price: $ 38.60

Buy Now

Oily skin needs a moisturizer that will not make the skin excessively oily or greasy. The best moisturizer for oily skin should balance moisture and sebum production. Therefore you must choose the oil-free moisturizer with hydrating properties.

1. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

It is hands down the best oil-free moisturizer for oily skin. It contains hyaluronic acid that penetrates deep into the skin and instantly hydrates it. The moisturizer has a lightweight gel consistency that quickly gets absorbed into the skin.

Why pick Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel?

You will notice plumped skin from the first application. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is the best-selling moisturizer in the US. Unique face moisturizer absorbs quickly like a gel, so you can wear it under makeup, but provides a long lasting and intense moisturizing power of a cream.

Price: $ 17.70

Buy Now

2. Caudalie Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Moisturizer with Niacinamide

It is a dual-action moisturizer. It moisturizes and brightens the skin. The goodness of niacinamide helps your skin reduce dark spots and get even texture and skin tone. Plus, hyaluronic acid and olive squalane keep your skin moisturized for longer.

Why pick Caudalie Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Moisturizer with Niacinamide?

The moisturizer has a velvety gel texture that gets absorbed quickly without leaving any greasy feel.

Price: $ 59

Buy Now

3. Farmacy Honey Drop Lightweight Moisturizing Cream

The blend of hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid adds a boost of hydration to your skin. Honey Drop is designed to give you a vibrant and healthy complexion, all through the best ingredients nature has to offer. The texture is easy-to-blend and leaves no greasy film.

Why pick Farmacy Honey Drop Lightweight Moisturizing Cream?

The Farmacy Honey Drop Lightweight Moisturizing Cream is vegan and cruelty-free. It contains six superfoods namely royal jelly, propolis, fermented soy and cupuaçu butter that combines to leave your skin irresistibly soft and touchable.

Price: $ 69.17

Buy Now

4. belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

It is a lightweight water-based gel cream perfect for oily skin. It hydrates, refreshes, and cools your skin instantly. With continued use, it also minimises the appearance of pores and improves skin texture.

Why pick belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb?

You can also use it as a night sleeping mask and wake up with plump skin. The belif moisturizer is vegan. It neutralizes skin-damaging free radicals, improves skin elasticity and minimizes the appearances of pores.

Price: $ 38.00

Buy Now

5. e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream

This moisturizer by elf contains hyaluronic acid, squalane, niacinamide and peptide complexes. It is a multipurpose moisturizer that hydrates, soothes, brightens and improves your skin's elasticity.

Why pick e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream?

The e.l.f face cream is a budget-friendly facial moisturizer for oily skin. It brightens and evens out skin tone, locks in moisture and promotes a plumped up, bouncy complexion.

Price: $ 13.00

Buy Now

Moisturizers with SPF are great options for people who do not like to layer many products. Plus, it is helpful if you are indoors. Using moisturizers with SPF offers protection from environmental damage. It reduces the chances of skin infections and bacteria accumulation.

1. CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30

This face lotion is oil-free and will work for all skin types. It contains three essential ceramides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which help repair the skin barrier, brighten, and hydrate.

Why pick CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30?

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 is a multipurpose budget-friendly face lotion. It is fragrance free, oil free, non-comedogenic and suitable for dry skin, sensitive skin, oily skin and acne-prone skin.

Price: $ 12.49

Buy Now

2. Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30

It is a lightweight, oil-free face lotion that contains SPF 30. Its Micropearl technology absorbs excess oil and reduces the shine on the face. The moisturizer has a non-greasy formula that settles into the matte finish. It will work for all skin types.

Why pick Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30?

It absorbs quickly for long lasting hydration without clogging pores. It has a broad spectrum SPF 30 protects against UVA and UVB rays.

Price: $ 16.97

Buy Now

3. Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 15

This is the best moisturizer with SPF for sensitive skin. Its calming feverfew formula soothes irritated skin and reduces redness. The Aveeno moisturizer is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. It has a rich creamy texture that is non-greasy.

Why pick Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 15?

It helps to even out skin tone and texture, fight early signs of skin ageing and improve the appearance of skin dullness and dark spots to leave skin glowing. It is designed to enhance your natural radiance.

Price: $ 14.00

Buy Now

4. Juice Beauty SPF 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer

It is an antioxidant-rich oil-free moisturizer with SPF 30. The moisturizer has a lightweight texture that blends and absorbs into the skin quickly. It is a moisturizer with SPF for all skin types.

Why pick Juice Beauty SPF 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer?

It hydrates and protects your skin’s natural moisture balance. It is a lightweight and zinc broad spectrum SPF 30 moisturizer. It helps to prevent premature signs of ageing caused by everyday sun exposure.

Price: $ 28.80

Buy Now

5. Paula's Choice Ultra-Sheer Daily Defense SPF 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer

The moisturizer has a soft matte finish and offers broad-spectrum protection. It is hands down the best moisturizer with SPF. It also helps in oil control and reduces the shine on the face. With continued use, you will notice even skin texture.

Why pick Paula's Choice Ultra-Sheer Daily Defense SPF 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer?

It is a daytime SPF moisturizer that imparts essential hydration without weighing down skin. It has a soft matte finish that helps keep excess shine in check.

Price: $ 31.00

Buy Now

A facial moisturizer hydrates and protects your skin, but they also benefit from making your skin look younger and more vibrant. Wondering when to use a facial moisturizer? Scroll down and check it out.

The best time to use a moisturizer is when your skin needs hydration and protection. Ideally, you should use a facial moisturizer in the morning before stepping out and at night before bed. Make sure your skin is thoroughly cleansed before applying a moisturizer. Always use a moisturizer on damp skin. It helps the skin absorb the moisturizer and keeps the skin hydrated for longer.

While the primary function of the moisturizer is to provide nourishment, they work differently for every skin type. Every skin type has different needs; therefore, every skin type needs a specially designed moisturizer. You will learn about how to choose the facial moisturizer for your skin type in the later part. But first, let us understand the different ingredients used in moisturizers.

Most moisturizers contain three ingredients that help keep skin hydrated and nourished - humectants, occlusives, and emollients. Let us learn what these ingredients do and how they help your skin.

1. Humectants: Humectants attract water molecules from air or deep skin layers to keep your skin hydrated. The most commonly used humectants in moisturizers are glycerin, hyaluronic acid, lactic acid, panthenol, peptides, sodium lactate, urea, etc. These moisturizers work best for dehydrated, oily, sensitive skin.

2. Occlusives: Occlusives are oil-based moisturizing agents. These ingredients form a protective layer on the skin and lock in moisture. They help reduce transepidermal water loss. The most used occlusives are petrolatum, beeswax, mineral oil, and lanolin. Moisturizers with occlusives work best for dry and extremely dry skin.

3. Emollients: Emollients go deeper into skin layers and fill your skin with lipids. They basically fill the cracks of dry and flaky skin with fatty acids. Thus, they make your skin smoother and improve the skin's overall appearance. Some commonly used emollients in moisturizers are fatty acids, plant oils, ceramides, shea butter, cocoa butter, etc. Emollient-based facial moisturizers work for all skin types. Also, emollients help with minor skin concerns like rashes, irritation, skin burns, etc.

Now that you know how different ingredients in moisturizer work for various skin types. To reap the benefits of your facial moisturizer, you must make sure it is suitable for you. The best way to do it is to choose the moisturizer designed for your skin type. But how do you do it? Let’s find out.

The first step in picking the moisturizer for you is identifying your skin type. You must learn about your skin type to know which moisturizer works. So, let’s dive deep into understanding various skin types.

Different skin types and their signs

A. Oily skin: Suppose your face looks shiny and greasy most times of the day. You might have oily skin. And no matter how many layers of compact powder you apply, the excess oil gets through it.

Signs of oily skin:

- Excess oil production

- Tiny white bumps

- Blackheads

- Extra-large pores

- Thick creams make it worse

B. Dry skin: If you feel your face is stretched for no reason, you probably have dry skin.

Signs of dry skin:

- Stretched skin

- Flaky skin

- Skin peeling (especially in winter)

C. Combination skin: If you are confused, sometimes your face feels oily and sometimes dry. If your T-zone is shiny and the rest of the face is flaky, you probably have combination skin.

Signs of combination skin:

- T-zone is oily

- Dry cheeks and chin

D. Sensitive skin: If you experience redness and itching quite often and react badly to new products, you probably have sensitive skin. Sensitive skin can also be an underlying symptom of Rosacea, Psoriasis, Eczema, etc. In such cases, always consult a dermatologist.

E. Acne-prone skin: If using thick creams flares up the acne, if you have large pores that get clogged very often, if you have blackheads on most areas of your face, you probably have acne-prone skin.

F. Dehydrated skin: Dehydrated skin is not a skin type but a skin condition. It is caused because of a lack of hydration in your skin. This condition can be treated and healed completely.

Signs of dehydrated skin:

- Skin lacks hydration and elasticity

- Skin looks dull even when you have applied moisturizer

Every skin has different needs. Therefore, it is essential to know your skin type to feed it. For example, dry skin needs more moisture than oily skin. And oily skin needs to control excess oil production. Sensitive skin is easily irritated, that's why it needs a soothing and calming moisturizer. But how do you know what your skin type is? Here is a simple test you need to do to find out your skin type:

1. Wash your face before going to bed at night.

2. Do not apply anything to your face.

3. As soon as you wake up in the morning, check your face in the mirror.

4. If it feels stretchy, you have dry skin.

5. If it is shiny all across, you have oily skin.

6. If you feel some part of your face is stretchy and shining, especially your T-zone, you have combination skin.

7. And if you experience none of these, congrats! You are god’s child. You have normal skin.

8. If you are still confused, repeat this process for 3-4 days and observe your skin.

Remember, you can have more than one skin type. This means you can have oily skin that is sensitive. Or you can have dry skin that is acne-prone. And it is completely normal to have different skin conditions.

It can be challenging to find good facial moisturizers that help your skin stay moisturized and healthy. We hope this list will help you find some good facial moisturizers for your skin type. So go ahead and pick the best one for you.

