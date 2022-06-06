11 Best luxury makeup brands that exude bombshell Hollywood vibes

Luxury makeup products make getting ready all the more enjoyable, thanks to their exquisite packaging and superior ingredients. With a gold-encrusted lipstick tube here and a glittering eyeshadow palette there, you will be Amal Clooney gallivanting through Venice on her wedding day in no time. As luxury brings us joy and comfort, there is no better way to indulge in it than cosmetics. Is a Birkin bag out of your price range right now? The Hermès Rouge bullet lipstick influenced by the legendary Kelly purse can make up for it. Can't afford a Chanel crossbody? The Les Beiges eyeshadow range is stamped with the brand's signature interlocking logo.

Our top picks of the best luxury makeup brands

Luxury cosmetics aren't cheap, so you will want to make sure you are getting much more than the coveted label. We have got you covered, so don't worry. We have covered every bit of luxury makeup basics that you need to know before purchasing your first luxury makeup brand. Once you are armed with the right knowledge, go out there and treat yourself to the best. You deserve it!

Here are some different types of luxury makeup that can help you best express yourself:

Water-based Makeup: Get ready to have your heart stolen by water-based cosmetics! It provides your face an overall glow with a natural appearance, making it appropriate for a casual get-together with colleagues or a family gathering. In water-based cosmetics, additives that bind oil and water are crucial ingredients.

It gives medium coverage while preserving the natural beauty of your skin. Water-based makeup is divided into three categories: polymer-based oil-free compositions, clay-based oil-free calculations and creamy formulas. These pure form innovative makeup types deliver sheer to full coverage when applied to your skin. With these water-based products, you can opt for a simple, long-lasting party makeup look.

Makeup Using Silicone: Because silicone-based makeup has a characteristic slip-effect, it has gotten a lot of appreciation. These excellent makeup products provide your skin with a smooth and consistent finish, which gives your skin a flawless texture. It is lightweight because it provides a long-lasting impact without smearing for hours. Silicone-based makeup requires delicate blending to achieve a smooth appearance. If you are not a makeup expert, you should seek the assistance of a professional makeup artist who is equipped with the necessary tools and techniques to apply it to your skin.

Makeup With a Powder Base: Powder-based cosmetics are a breath of fresh air for oily, irritated, and pimple-prone skin. This makeup gives skin a beautiful finish without blocking pores or leaving behind a white layer. This is the most incredible technique for applying makeup to your face. The ideal technique to apply this makeup is to moisturize your skin thoroughly so that it does not end up looking cakey or uneven. Apply a mild moisturizer to your skin for optimal results before applying powder-based makeup.

Makeup Using Minerals: Mineral makeup is composed of powdered minerals free of oil and chemicals. These minerals are compacted to keep your skin healthy. As it is light and gives your skin a refined appearance, this is a natural way of applying makeup. Mineral makeup has a long shelf life, and a small amount goes a long way. It is a rising, creative cosmetics line with a wide range of price points. Go glamorous, go natural!

Makeup with Airbrushing: Airbrush makeup is a special spray cosmetic that gives your skin a smooth and uniform appearance. This is a novel makeup application technique that eliminates the use of sponges, fingers, brushes, and other makeup instruments. It gives you a natural-looking complexion by reducing the appearance of pimples, discoloration, acne scars, dark bags under your eyes and other imperfections. It produces a lovely natural finish that lasts up to 15 hours on your face without smudging. This makeup is popular for ceremonies and is fairly pricey, but it can be justified on occasion.

Luxury makeup is incomplete without the use of the right base products. Here are a few of them:

1. Moisturizer

A moisturizer is a skin care product that hydrates and protects the skin. It is like the superhero of your makeup routine: it can prevent wrinkles, preserve moisture and oils in your skin so that the frown lines you do have don't appear exaggerated, and give a trustworthy base for your makeup which we will get to in a minute. It forms a protective barrier on your epidermis or top layer of skin, to keep hydration and oils locked inside.

2. Primer

There are several types of primers, including lip primer, eyelid primer, and mascara primer, but we're talking about foundation primer here. When most people say "primer," they are referring to this.

Primer is a rockstar in the great drama that is makeup, and it is worn after your moisturizer and before your foundation application thus the name "foundation primer". It has two purposes: to offer a flawless foundation base for your makeup and extend your makeup's life substantially.

3. Foundation

Foundation also known as "base" is a flesh-colored makeup applied to the face to conceal blemishes and defects, but most importantly, to create a smooth and uniform skin tone. Many people mistakenly believe that foundation is solely for women and men with skin discoloration, but this is not the case the foundation is an essential part of every cosmetic routine.

One of the most important things to remember is "coverage." A lighter-coverage foundation will be transparent allowing you to see through it, while a medium or full-coverage foundation will be opaque preventing you from seeing through it.

4. BB Cream aka Beauty Balm Cream

BB creams are very new to the market in North America. Although the product was quite successful in several Asian markets particularly South Korea, cosmetics businesses did not begin manufacturing and selling BB creams in the United States, Canada, and other Western countries until 2011.

BB creams were created to be an "all-in-one" cosmetic product: instead of using a moisturizer, primer, foundation and concealer, you could use a BB cream and be done. Moisturizing compounds like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, anti-aging agents like Vitamins A, C and E and silicon additives are all included in the solution.

5. Setting Powder

When people talk about powder, they usually mean setting powder which is a product that goes on after your foundation. It is a mattifying makeup that serves as an excellent foundation for bronzer, blush, and anything else that follows. It might be transparent or have a tone that complements your skin tone.

Setting powder is available in two forms: loose powder, which is simple to use but not ideal for when you are traveling so you store it at home and use it there and pressed powder, which is simple to use and convenient to carry when you go out.

6. Bronzer

A bronzer is an everyday essential to add depth and radiance to the skin. It gives the person a healthy and lively appearance by highlighting their cheekbones. If you are looking for a way to brighten up your face and give yourself a sun-kissed glow, bronzer can help.

Bronzers are simple to choose from; you want to look for anything one to two shades darker than your natural skin tone. If your skin is fair to normal, look for a light honey-colored bronzer. If you have a wheatish skin tone, try something pink or golden. If you have a darker complexion, you should go for amber tones. Experiment and see what works, as always.

To avoid a patchy look, ask your friends if the bronzer you are using is too loud. Remember that your skin tone fluctuates with the seasons, so if it is winter and you are pale, keep that in mind; if it is summer and you are already bronzed, keep that in mind as well.

7. Blush

Blushes generally come with a bristle, but those bristles are usually disappointing, so chuck it and purchase your own. Purchase something that is neither too flat nor too round, suits the dimension of your cheeks whenever you grin and is soft. It would help if you tried to get a brush that resembles a few of those pencil fairies you used to get as a kid.

8. Contour

Contouring was once considered a "secret skill" reserved for runway models by makeup artists. Thanks to social media and millions of YouTube tutorial videos, the secret is out now.

A contour comes in the form of a powder, liquid, or pencil that is one shade deeper than the skin ideally and has a smooth finish. It is used to define the facial structure and create a sense of depth in the face. It is frequently applied to the cheeks, by the jawbone, near the hairline, and along with the nose.

Here are the topmost premium luxury cosmetic brands on the market today! When it comes to cosmetics, quality is important and if you want to treat your skin gently, let us help you achieve your goal. Here are the 11 best makeup luxury brands to choose to make your purchase from:

1. Chanel

Chanel began with the finest cologne, Chanel No. 5, in 1921 and it has since become one of the most recognizable beauty brands in the world. Gabrielle Chanel was formerly recognized more for her trench coats than she was for her crimson lips, which she invented herself.

The shade's popularity prompted the company to release its first lip color line in 1924 and the rest, as they say, is history. Whether lightweight foundations or velvety lipsticks, each Chanel cosmetics product exudes elegance with packaging stamped with the brand's iconic interlocking C's.

LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear by Chanel BD 31

Here is the best foundation from Chanel that you need in your makeup kitty.

Price: $ 54.99

Buy Now

2. Gucci

Alessandro Michelle, Gucci's head designer, designs for flamboyant, free-spirited women and the brand's beauty range is no exception. Gucci's magical, cosmopolitan and cultured allure is flawlessly carried into its makeup line, which has color scheme formulas and long-lasting finishes that are sure to turn heads.

This brand celebrates idiosyncrasies and individuality, including everything that accompanies it, for the modern and romantic woman.

Gucci Rouge A Levres Satin Lip Colour #502 Eadie Scarlet

Take the Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick, for example. This popular favorite features a stunning baroque-style gold case. It is sweet but edgy, and the long-wearing, creamy and opaque pigment will look just as good on your lips as it does on your vanity.

Price: $ 33.99

Buy Now

3. Tom Ford

The Tom Ford woman is unabashedly strong, anything but ordinary, with a foot on both the West and East Coasts and struts in both directions like Ford himself. With sensual colors and beautiful, display-worthy packaging, this persona blends seamlessly into the brand's beauty line.

Marylisa Diaz, a makeup artist, says the brand's color palettes are among her favorites. "Not only is the color and texture selection incredible, but the pigmentation is tremendously potent and long-lasting on the eyes," she continues. "A small amount goes a long way."

Tom Ford Eye Quad Extreme, 01 Mercurial

Try this fantastic and richly pigmented eyeshadow palette that offers a buildable, metallic luster for a colorful and vibrant look with an elevated finish if you are seeking to spice things up.

Price: $ 59.99

Buy Now

4. Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury, a celebrity makeup artist, began her career working with practically every superstar and A-list star imaginable before launching her own line in 2013. She deciphers her expertise into cosmetic looks and easy-to-use tools that everyone can use to look like they just stepped out of the covers of a glossy magazine, inspired by her red carpet and fashion looks.

The Matte Revolution Lipsticks and Airbrush Flawless Finish, a favourite of Amal Clooney's are fan favourites that exude bombshell Hollywood vibes while remaining fresh and easy to wear.Every product in this cosmetic range, from velvety nude lipsticks and complementing liners to hundreds of dazzling eye palettes, offers colour scheme components that are long-lasting and always beautiful, making it the essence of pure luxury.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Modern Matte Long Lasting Lipstick - The Queen Rosy Inspired Pink Matte Lipstick

Because of its universally flattering tone, The Queen Rosy (the lipstick identified only by its shade name) has grown so popular that one box is sold every two minutes.

Price: $ 28.00

Buy Now

5. Armani Beauty

Allow us to introduce you to Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation, one of the most sought-after formulas on the market. This is the brand's most iconic product and a go-to for celebrities and royals alike. It is luminous (it is in the name for a reason) and absolutely lovely. Megan Markle and Kate Middleton are said to be fans.

Apart from bases, the Armani Eye Tints are best-sellers due to their rich color impact and easy-to-glide feel. You can use the applicator to create a shadow or a liner for a more accurate effect. The formulae are also designed to be light and airy, with a second-skin effect that never dries or settles into small lines.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Armani's foundations are excellent. It feels light on your skin and fades in so seamlessly that you may apply it with your fingers without fear of streaks.

Price: $ 59.99

Buy Now

6. Hourglass

Hourglass item’s painstaking design that is minimal, sleek and elegant is a real representation of the excellence inside. The brand has launched itself as a unique and animal abuse-free beauty line since its inception in 2004 by industry expert Carisa Janes.

Its finest foundation is praised for its ability to hide redness, including rosacea and level skin tone, as well as minimize the appearance of noticeable pores and fine wrinkles. Because of its skin tone-perfecting technology that blurs, softens and brightens skin, the cult-favorite Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint is another essential in many makeup artist's bags.

Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint

This skin tint gives a seamless, even layer for makeup to glide on smoothly and it may also be worn alone for a natural-looking appearance that lasts all day.

Price: $ 67.98

Buy Now

7. Guerlain

Guerlain began manufacturing unique smells about two centuries ago, in 1828, when it was founded by a renowned doctor and scientist Pierre-Francois-Pascal Guerlain. His perfumes were so well-liked that he was appointed official perfumer to King Napoleon III, France's final ruler. In 1925, the company released the classic Shalimar perfume, which was the first to feature vanilla overtones.

Guerlain introduced the first professional lipsticks in 1840. Lip color was previously manufactured at home, mainly using wax or botanical dyes. On the other hand, Guerlain developed a pre-made lipstick that came in a tube, which was highly unique at the time. Since then, this Parisian firm has refined its cosmetics formulas, resulting in some of the best beauty items available.

KissKiss Shaping Cream Lip Colour - #324 Red Love by Guerlain for Women

A lightweight lipstick with a shiny texture to saturate lips with vibrant color. It reveals your lips natural radiance while leaving them supple and comfortable.

Price: $ 19.42

Buy Now

8. NARS

NARS was founded in 1994 by François Nars, a cosmetics artist and photographer, with the goal of encouraging women to explore and have fun with cosmetics. Today, the business continues to uphold this aim by offering a variety of beauty products, including post-coitus blushes "Orgasm" and tinted moisturizers for a more subdued "no makeup" effect. And, given that the line started with just 12 lipsticks, it is no surprise that its matte lipsticks are still among the most sought-after thanks to their strong colors and long-lasting wear.

NARS features a diverse selection of colors, products and techniques that are simple to use whether you are a cosmetic newbie or a master. If you are searching for a bright, creamy concealer, a good sweep of blush or an unforgettable lipstick, NARS is the way to go!

Nars Orgasm Blush Orgasm Jumbo Size

Here is the bush which has managed to gain 5 out of 5 stars ratings.

Price: $ 32.99

Buy Now

9. Chantecaille

What started as a small French fragrance firm has grown into one of the most well-known luxury cosmetic and skin care products, with calming plant-based ingredients at its foundation. The Lip Veil, a gorgeously textured hydrating lipstick that is available in 13 shades and enriched with natural baobab oil to leave lips appearing supple and hydrated, is one of our favorites.

Chantecaille is also "Wild About Nature," prioritizing its philanthropic purpose to support organizations that safeguard wild species and areas, making each of its goods a worthwhile investment.

Chantecaille Luminescent Eye Shade - Cheetah

If you want to add a little drama to your look, the Chantecaille Luminescent Eye Shades include a dash of micro-shimmer that catches the light even on the laziest of days.

Price: $ 47.67

Buy Now

10. Sisley – Paris

Sisley-Paris is a family-owned company that uses the endless intricacies of nature to renew and rejuvenate the skin. Hubert d'Ornano, whose dad, Guillaume, was a co-founder of Lancôme, founded the company in 1976. It goes without saying that this family is blessed with natural beauty.

All Sisley-Paris innovations were built around the notion of Phyto-cosmetology (cosmetic products based on botanical extracts), which was groundbreaking in the 1970s. In fact, the company was one of the first to include plants and essential oils in its skincare and cosmetics formulas. Sisley-Paris remains a pioneer in Phyto cosmetology today, incorporating high-quality ingredients such as hibiscus flower and Padina pavonica into its cosmetics, offering us the finest of what science and nature have to offer.

Sisley - Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid

Check this refreshing and revitalizing concentrated fluid for the eyes. It has a rosy emulsion texture that transforms on skin’s surface into a fresh and melting gel. It is formulated with red vine extract for brightening and anti-dark circle action.

Price: $ 89.69

Buy Now

11. Dior Beauty

Since its inception in 1946, this legendary French heritage house has been an "it" beauty and fashion brand associated with taste and elegance. Christian Dior's ready-to-wear apparel, luggage and beauty collection were inspired by his passion for flowers, particularly the rose. Miss Dior, his first scent, was inspired by his sister Catherine, who worked as a professional gardener.

While Dior's perfumes are still very popular, its cosmetics are equally well-loved. Dior's Airflash Spray Foundation is among Hollywood's best-kept secrets (red carpet legs don't just appear that way), while the Rouge Dior lipstick is the label's signature product and a great place to start for those who are new to the brand.

Dior Backstage Airflash Foundation Spray - 1N Neutral by Christian Dior for Women

Add this foundation spray to your cart straight away.

Price: $ 59.90

Buy Now

Whenever it comes to cosmetics, quality is everything. So, if you want your makeup to look really good, endure the whole day, and be healthy for the skin, you will need to be selective about the items you use. Fortunately, the beauty business offers a range of top luxury makeup brands that continuously deliver high-quality, top-notch items to meet your needs. you will never regret another cosmetic purchase if you stick to these above-mentioned luxury makeup brands.

