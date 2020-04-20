Toner vs Rose Water: Which one is better for your skin? Find Out

Toner is an essential part of a skincare routine that is done after cleansing the face. And rose water is considered to be the natural toner. But which one is better and safe for our skin health? Read on to know.

Toner is a prime part of the skincare routine that we use after cleansing the skin. It gives us deep hydration for the skin that goes away with face wash. This essence is also important for closing the open pores to stay away from skin damage. It also maintains the pH level of the skin. Mostly, people use cosmetic toners that are available in the market. But there is one ingredient, found in every kitchen, which is the rose water that is considered to be the natural toner for our skin.

Rose water has no chemical properties in it. It’s an astringent that cleanses the dirt and oil that are left on the skin by cleansers. Apart from that, rose water is known to be good for preventing ageing signs and rejuvenating the skin. But which one is better for our skin? Commercial toner or the natural astringent rose water. Read on to know below.

Astringent for Skin: Toner or Rose Water: Which one is better?

Benefits of Rose Water

Earlier, the usage of rose water has also been found in Egypt. It’s good for both skin and hair without any harmful chemicals.

Its natural ingredients are good for the skin.

It also works as a makeup remover.

Protects the skin from acne and breakouts.

Can be used as both facial cleanser and toner.

Gives the skin a cooling effect.

Good for fine lines and wrinkles.

Smoothens and moisturizes the skin.

It has anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties that strengthen the skin cells.

Its aroma relieves your stress and provides better sleep.

Reduces puffiness under the eyes.

Conditions the hair deeply.

Removes tan from the skin.

Benefits of Toner

Cleanses and hydrates the skin.

Restores pH balance.

Reduces the appearance of pores.

Reduces acne and blackheads.

Improves skin tone.

Makes your skin more youthful.

Which one is better for skin?

Toner and rose water have almost equal benefits for the skin. So, it is good to add them to your skincare regime. But rose water is a natural toner, which is free from any kind of harmful chemical. So, it is better for the skin, especially for sensitive ones. Toners available in the market are the refined ones that are made based on the skin requirements. So, do some research before you opt for one of them. If you experience any skin reactions, then consult your dermatologist.

