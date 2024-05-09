WWE Legend Explains Why Cody Rhodes Should Not Turn Heel in WWE At The Moment; Details Inside

WWE legend Kevin Nash aka Diesel has expressed his opinion about Cody Rhodes’ character development in WWE. The former WWE Champion who had one of the longest reigning WWE Championship tenures in the 1990s, has addressed the issue of Cody Rhodes turning heel.

Nash spoke about this as this topic is hotly debated these days. Cody is currently one of WWE’s biggest baby faces and it is being debated whether he should or would turn heel in the coming future.

What did Kevin Nash say?

Kevin Nash has given a big thumbs down to this proposal. He feels that there is no need for Cody to turn heel as he is one of the biggest draws of WWE at the moment, selling merchandise worth millions of dollars.

Speaking on the recent edition of his 'Kliq This' podcast, Nash said, "He doesn't need to chase yet. He sold a million dollars of merchandise at WrestleMania, he's clearly the hottest entity you have, and as I said in the last episode, he's the only guy that has that work ethic that the guys had in our era. He's signing two, three, four hundred belts … it will work if you put a heel factory against him."

What did Cody Rhodes say about turning heel?

Cody Rhodes himself spoke about it recently. In a recent appearance at Rosenberg Wrestling, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion opened up to the possibility of him turning heel. He mentioned that he definitely thinks about it, and would be lying if he says he doesn’t.

“I think I’m lying if I say I don’t think about it,” Rhodes said. He however, mentioned that since he has been so busy with his current life, being in interviews, shows, podcasts, and all that he gets very limited time to think about it.

Cody has previously played heel in WWE from 2008-2010 when he was working with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase under the group Legacy. He said that he has been booed in the past, when he was playing heel though he thinks minimally about it. He also talked about John Cena never turning heel in WWE.

However, the WWE Universal Champion still hasn’t negated any possibilities of him turning heel in the future. “With the time I have left contract-wise, I don’t see it. But again, never say never. Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro wrestling,” Cody said.

Be that as it may, Cody ain’t turning heel anytime soon, as he is on top of the game in WWE currently. With the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion around his waist, Cody is expected to be face for at least two or three years.