SNSD's Taeyeon, BTOB's Yook Sungjae, Kwon Eun Bi and more confirmed for unscripted horror drama Zombieverse Season 2

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, BTOB's Sungjae, singer Kwon Eun Bi and more entertainers have been confirmed to join the upcoming reality show Zombieverse Season 2. After the success of the previous instalment, the show was renewed for the latest part. Anticipation runs high as the cast includes celebrities from various fields; from K-pop idols to an American celebrity chef. Here is a look.

On May 9, Netflix revealed the full cast of their upcoming unscripted drama Zombieverse Season 2. The cast includes popular celebrities Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, BTOB's Sungjae, Kwon Eun Bi, Cho Sae Ho, Defcon, Code Kunst, Kim Seon Tae and Andre Rush. Season 1 lineup included Lee Si Young, Ro Hong Chul, Park Na Rae, DinDin, Tsuki, Yoo Hee Kwan, Yiombi Johnathan, Yiombi Patricia, Kkwachu Hyung, and Dex,

More about Zombirverse Season 2

Zombieverse is a horror-comedy game show which follows contestants in Seoul where a zombie virus breaks out on a set of a dating show. This leads the participants to various quests that they need to fulfil.

Taeyeon is a member of the K-pop supergroup Girls' Generation who are known for hits like Gee and Into the New World and Genie. Yook Sungjae is a member of the K-pop group BTOB who are most well known for their ballads like Pray and I'll Be Your Man. Sungjae is also an actor and has appeared in Goblim, Golden Spoon and more.

Kwon Eun Bi is a singer and actress who was a part of the temporary K-pop group Iz*One. She finished seventh on the survival show Produce 48. Code Kunst is a music producer and has appeared as a judge on Show Me the Money.

Cho Sae Ho and Defcon are popular entertainers and hosts who have worked on popular variety shows like Weekly Idol. Kim Seon Tae is a civil servant who is also a YouTuber. Andre Rush is an American celebrity chef and military veteran.

