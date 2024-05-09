Bridgeton Reunion at 2024 Met Gala as Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley Seen Together

The Duchess of Hastings and Viscountess Bridgerton dazzled at the 2024 Met Gala. Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, stars of Bridgerton's first and second seasons, shared a glamorous evening in NYC, captured on the iconic steps of the Met.

Dynevor, 29, and Ashley, also 29, exited the gala side by side, with Ashley smiling as they descended the famed steps. Dynevor stunned in a custom Victoria Beckham pink lace gown adorned with over 300 hand-cut flowers, marking the designer's debut on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Ashley dazzled in a deep blue sequined dress by Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, boasting waist cut-outs and a plunging V-neck.

Jonathan Bailey joins Bridgerton stars on the iconic carpet

Victoria Beckham, 50, told Vogue that the dress was created specifically for Dynevor, praising her as a beautiful and talented young woman. "I wanted the gown to feel like an extension of her. We even hand-dyed the flowers to match her skin," Beckham said.

Dynevor described being dressed by the Spice Girls alum as a dream come true. "My ten-year-old self would never have imagined this," she told Vogue.

Simone Ashley and Phoebe Dynevor weren't alone in gracing the iconic carpet this year. They were joined by their onscreen husband and brother, Jonathan Bailey.

Bailey, who portrays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series and marries Ashley's character in season 2's finale, wore a black-and-white Loewe outfit adorned with two pale pink rosettes.

Phoebe Dynevor and Jonathan Bailey step out together for afterparties

Phoebe Dynevor and Jonathan Bailey didn't pose together during the event, but they later went back to The Mark Hotel to switch outfits for the afterparties. Bailey, who portrays Dynevor's older brother on the show, held Dynevor's hand as they left the hotel. Dynevor smiled and waved at onlookers as they departed from the bustling hotel, where many celebrities were staying and preparing for the night.

This year, fewer cast members from the Netflix series attended the event. Only Dynevor, Ashley, and Bailey appeared, whereas in previous years, more stars from the show attended.

Bridgerton stars shine at Met Gala 2024

In 2022, Nicola Coughlan, set to lead the season with Luke Netwon, joined Dynevor, Ashley, and Regé-Jean Page at the event. The previous year, Bailey upheld the Bridgerton name as the sole star at the Met Gala.

The third season of Bridgerton, premiering on Netflix on Thursday, May 16, will be the first without Dynevor's character, Daphne. In January 2023, she sadly announced she wouldn't return but expressed excitement to watch as a viewer. She mentioned the potential to return to ScreenRant in the future.

Jonathan Bailey teases that New Bridgerton Season is going to be exciting

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley return for Bridgerton's third season, leading the family. The actor hints the upcoming season will be enticing, with Newton and Coughlan in charge. "It's going to be good," he said, praising Newton and Coughlan's roles.

Bridgerton Season 3 debuts its first four episodes on May 16, followed by the second half on June 13 on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 and the spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

