Jason Shah, who played the character of Mr. Cartwright in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is now enjoying the success of his recently released series.

His amazing acting has received a lot of praise, putting him in the spotlight once again. Reports suggest that the actor has been approached for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Will Jason Shah join Bigg Boss OTT season 3?

According to the reports, Jason Shah is contemplating an offer to join Bigg Boss OTT 3. He hasn't decided yet, but if he does, it'll be his second time on the Salman Khan’s show. He was a part of Bigg Boss 10 and he made his impression in the controversial reality show.

Jason entered Bigg Boss 10 as a wildcard but had to exit due to health concerns. Despite being approached by the makers for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, he's yet to confirm his participation. However, the official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, where Divya Agarwal won the show and lifted the trophy. Salman Khan took over hosting duties for Bigg Boss OTT 2, won by Munawar Faruqui. Although the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3 remains unconfirmed, earlier reports suggested that Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, might join the show sans his actress-wife.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Jason's performance in Heeramandi has received widespread praise. The show also starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

More about Jason Shah

Jason Shah has also worked in several TV shows such as Chandrashekhar, Jhansi Ki Rani, Barrister Babu, Swaraj, and more. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Fitoor. He was also a part of Thugs of Hindostan, Conjuring Kannappan, Telugu movie Salaar, and others. The actor made his mark in the film Partner, shared screen space with Katrina Kaif as her groom in the Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da music video, and showcased his talents in a memorable advertisement for Van Heusen.

