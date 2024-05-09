Sai Pallavi Birthday: What sets Ramayana actress apart from rest in the film industry?

Actress Sai Pallavi is known for her mesmerizing on-screen performances, her natural beauty, and her simplicity that rules the hearts of millions of fans nationwide.

Despite immense fame and acclaim, what really sets the actress apart from the rest in the film Industry is her humble and grounded nature. As Sai Pallavi turns a year older today (May 9, 2024) let's take a look at some unknown facts about the actress on her birthday.

Unknown facts about Sai Pallavi on her birthday

1. Sai Pallavi says no to makeup!

Apart from her brilliant acting skills, Sai Pallavi is known for embracing her real skin and resistance to makeup both in reel and real life. Yes! you read that right. Sai Pallavi does not like to wear makeup. Her appearance in public and on her Instagram grid is proof.

Talking about why she does not prefer wearing makeup, is because she believes in staying true to herself. Speaking on the same lines, Sai Pallavi in one of her old interviews said, ''Maybe there's a lot of pressure to look perfect, and I'm not saying makeup does not help, If it makes you feel confident, then you should do it. I feel confident this way and I think I'm doing fine''.

2. When Sai Pallavi rejected a fairness Ad worth Rs 2 Crores

In 2019, Sai Pallavi garnered widespread media attention after she openly admitted to rejecting a Rs 2 crore advertisement deal with a fairness cream brand.

Talking about her decision, in an old interview, the actress said, “This is Indian color. What will I do with the money I get from such an ad? I'll go home and eat three chapatis or rice, go around in my car. I don't have other big needs. I see if I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or if I can say that these standards we see are wrong.”

Here are some of the oh-so-dreamy pictures of Sai Pallavi that will leave you in awe.

Surviving in an Industry that is ruled by unusually high beauty standards, the diva indeed is an inspiration to people, especially to women who feel pressured to conform to societal beauty standards.

Did you know Sai Pallavi is a trained doctor?

The actress was born in 1992 in a Badaga Hindu family in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Before stepping into the film industry, Sai Pallavi completed her MBBS from the Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia. Now, a celebrated actor in the South Industry, she has worked in several hit films like Kali, Maari 2, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, and Gargi.

Sai Pallavi’s onscreen performance

Sai Pallavi often garners appreciation from widespread audiences for her versatile performance in films. In movies like Gargi, Fidaa, and Love Story, she has been consistent in choosing roles that allow her to showcase her acting prowess while also bringing depth and authenticity to her characters. Her ability to switch between different characters is surely a testament to her being a true artist.

Sai Pallavi's upcoming movies

It seems that the 32-year-old actress is on top of her game professionally with some very exciting projects in the pipeline. Sai Pallavi will be seen in one of the most awaited films Ramayana alongside Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor portraying the role of Sita.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will also feature Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in significant roles. Ramayana is expected to hit theatres in 2025.

Besides, Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Thandel opposite Naga Chaitanya. Inspired by the 2018 incident when Andhra Pradesh fishermen drifted into Pakistan and were taken into custody, Thandel is expected to be released in December 2024.

