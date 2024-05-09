Adangaatha Asuran Single OUT: Dhanush starrer Raayan is a thumping folk song; film to release on June 13

Dhanush is all geared up for the release of his next film Raayan which is slated to hit the big screens on June 13th, 2024. The movie directed by the actor himself is expected to revolve around a North Chennai-based gangster with the makers finally releasing the film’s first single.

The song called Adangaatha Asuran is musically crafted by AR Rahman who also croons to the tune. Dhanush had also sung alongside him while also penning the lyrics for the same. The folk-style lyrical video drops some heart-thumping beats which is also specified to have a dance-choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

Check out the lyrical video of Adangaatha Asuran from Dhanush starrer Raayan

The small glimpses from the sets of Raayan shown in the lyrical video present a fiery background that is accompanied by a massive dance routine headlined by Dhanush. The song also holds a theme by showcasing Raavanan from the Hindu epic mythology Ramayana in the background, possibly with the single taking place in Dusshera time.

Furthermore, the lyrics penned by Dhanush himself offer complete control over the folk-style tunes made possible by AR Rahman's expertise. The song also accompanies a few vocals by the actor-director that is surely going to set a festive mood in the theaters.

Moreover, the apparent postponement of the Kamal Haasan-Shankar film Indian 2 from June has made it possible for Dhanush starrer Raayan to release next month. The gangster action movie features an ensemble cast of actors including Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many more in key roles.

Dhanush’s Workfront

Dhanush was last seen in a leading role this year with the Arun Matheswaran film Captain Miller. The action movie set in 1930s British India follows the story of a former British Indian soldier and how he tries to rescue his village from destruction by oppressors.

The movie also had an ensemble cast of actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Aditi Balan, Priyanka Mohan, and many more with the film being both a critical and commercial hit.

Furthermore, the actor is currently engaged in the shoot of his next film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film also marks as the actor’s first collaboration with co-stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna.

