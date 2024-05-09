Exploring What Kendrick Lamar's Mention Of Drake's Son Means For The Rapper

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have each released several ruthless diss tracks against each other over the past week, taking jabs at height and style and making allegations about each others' children and other disturbing accusations.

Drake, the father of six-year-old son Adonis Graham, faced challenges in his journey to fatherhood. Adonis was born on October 11, 2017, but it wasn't until May 2018 that the world learned of his existence and in June 2018 that Drake confirmed his fatherhood. Adonis's mother also battled to prove Drake's fatherhood.

Drake's relationship with Adonis

Adonis was born in 2017 from a brief romance between Drake and Sophie Brussaux, a former adult film star and artist from Bordeaux, France. Though she had claimed shortly after that she was pregnant with his child, Drake quickly deniedmit. However, it was a diss track from Pusha T, The Story of Adidon, that is largely credited for revealing the news of Adonis' existence.

Released on May 29, 2018, some of the lyrics include, "Sophie knows better as your baby mother," and: "A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap," as well as: "Adonis is your son. And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real. Love that baby, respect that girl," accusing Drake of a supposed Adidas campaign that would have featured his son. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Although Drake had denied being the father, he later confirmed his paternity in March 2018, after a paternity test, and confirmed the news with the release of his double album Scorpion in June, in which he rapped: "The kid is mine," and "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world. I was hidin' the world from my kid."

Advertisement

Drake has also admitted he wasn't involved in his son's life for some time after he was born; in the song Papi's Home, he rapped, "I walked out on my only son," andn"See your mother raised a fine young man. Daddy's home. And I know I missed so much of your life."

Some months after Drake confirmed he was the father, during an appearance on HBO's The Shop, he shared, "We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible," of him and his son's mom, adding "Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father."

In June of 2022, Sophie Brussaux shared a sweet tribute for Drake in honor of Father's Day. She posted a photo on Instagram of a portrait of the father and son, and wrote: "Happy Father's Day @champagnepapi so grateful for the amazing father you are to our son."

Drake, despite their Rocky start, continues to share his role as a father and share sweet photos and videos of his son Adonis, who splits time between Toronto with his dad and France with his mom. In October last year, Adonis released his first rap song, My Man, which he performed at his sixth birthday party.

Kendrick Lamar's Meet the Grahams alleges Drake has a secret child

In what is one of the more scathing tracks in the back-and-forth disses, Kendrick addresses Drake's family members in Meet the Grahams, released on May 3. He raps to Drake's son, saying, "Dear Adonis, I'm sorry that man is your father."

He gives Adonis advice and raps, "And you nothing like him, you'll carry yourself as king, can't understand me right now? Just play this when you 18."

He also has verses that address Drake's mother and father. "Dear Sandra, Your son got some habits, I hope you don't undermine them," he raps. "Dear Dennis, you gave birth to a master manipulator," he says.

In the most surprising verse, Kendrick starts off with the line Dear baby girl, alleging Drake had a daughter 11 years ago and kept her hidden from the world. He gives the alleged daughter advice and describes Drake as a deadbeat dad who allegedly pays for sex.

"I wanna tell you that you're loved, you're brave, you're kind, you got a gift to change the world, and could change your father's mind," he raps to Drake's alleged daughter.

Advertisement

He also has a verse addressing Drake, making more scathing allegations about Drake's alleged gambling and drinking habits and saying he responded this way because Drake spoke about his family.

ALSO READ: Top Easter Eggs That You Missed In Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt Starrer The Fall Guy