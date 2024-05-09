How Did Kanye West Become Part of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Rap Beef? Find Out

Only a few feuds in the hip-hop rivalries have received as much attention as the ongoing saga involving Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and now Kanye West. The simmering tensions between these rappers have risen over the years, as evidenced by diss tracks, subtle jabs, and public spats, as per a BBC report. But how did Kanye West, a towering figure in his own right, get involved in the drama between Drake and Lamar? Let us break it down.

‘The Big Three’ controversy

The seeds of this conflict were planted when J Cole referred to Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and himself as "the big three" in the rap game. While Cole's assertion appeared innocuous at first, tensions rose when Lamar flatly rejected the label. Fast forward to March, and Lamar unleashed a blistering verse on Like That, declaring, "There's no 'big three' - it's just big me." Drake and Cole were not spared, as Lamar dismissed their lyrics as a light pack.

Enter Kanye West, who has a history of rap beefs. On a remix of Like That, West didn't hold back, criticizing Drake's lyrics as well as his Universal Music record deal. "I can't even think of a Drake line," he said, casting doubt on the Canadian superstar's lyrical skills. West's remix, which premiered on Justin Laboy's radio show, added fuel to the fire with a cryptic opening line aimed at Lamar, implying his allegiance.

Drake's provocations and Lamar's silence

Drake, known for his provocation, responded with Push Ups (Drop And Give Me 50), which mocked Lamar's stature and accused him of being a record label puppet. Despite Drake's persistent prodding, Lamar has remained mostly silent, refusing to participate in the back-and-forth. Drake's latest salvo, Taylor Made Freestyle, even implies that Lamar's reluctance to enter the fray stems from his collaboration with Taylor Swift, hinting at industry politics at work.

Despite the verbal sparring, one thing is clear: this feud is good for business. Tracks such as Like That and Push Ups have soared to the top of the charts, proving the undeniable power of rap beef in driving streams and engagement. While tensions between Drake, Lamar, and now West remain high, it is clear that this rap triangle is keeping fans and industry insiders on edge.

