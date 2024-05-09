Wonderland's Tang Wei says she was nervous about face appearing ‘too big’ on meeting Gong Yoo

Wonderland is an upcoming sci-fi fantasy movie with a striking ensemble cast telling the story of lives that are governed by an AI service however it soon goes into a spiral.

On May 9, Wonderland movie’s official press con took place in Seoul where the actors reminisced about their roles, experiences, and more. During the press con, Tang Wei recalled her first meeting with Gong Yoo as being filled with nervousness.

Tang Wei recalls being worried about her face’s appearance during her first meeting with Gong Yoo

Wonderland’s press conference took place today May 9, at CGV Yongsan in Seoul and saw the attendance of lead stars Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Tang Wei, Choi Woo Shik, and director Kim Tae Yong.

During the press con, Tang Wei recalled her first meeting with co-star Gong Yoo was through video calls as it was during the pandemic. She told everyone they discussed the script, but she added the most memorable thing was that she had asked during a video call about the screen size.

Tang Wei recalled asking Gong Yoo about his screen size during video calls as she was worried about her face appearing 'too big' because she was using a small screen. The actress amusingly noted that she had thought Gong Yoo was watching on a phone or iPad but he said he was using a big screen. Tang Yei who plays Bai Li in the movie fondly noted that it was memorable.

Meanwhile, Tang Wei will be seen portraying a mother who is estranged from her daughter Bai Li and Gong Yoo will play her husband, although he will be making a short special appearance in the movie.

More about Wonderland

Wonderland is an upcoming science fiction and fantasy movie starring Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi.

The movie tells the story of a group of individuals who use the virtual world service called Wonderland to meet their lost loved ones. Wonderland uses artificial intelligence to recreate these people.

Wonderland was created by Hae Ri (Jung Yu Mi) and Hyun Soo (Choi Woo Shik) who also used the virtual world technology to meet their loved ones but soon the system faced serious issues and sent everything into a spiral. Wonderland is set to have a theatrical release on June 5, 2024.

