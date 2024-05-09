Yesterday (May 9) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a 10-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants. The latter's crushing defeat did not go well with the team's owner.

A video of the LSG owner having a heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul surfaced on social media and went viral in no time. The clip has received severe backlash from netizens, and now Kundali Bhagya's actor Abhishek Kapur has also come in support of KL Rahul.

Abhishek Kapur shot to popularity owing to his appearance in Kundali Bhagya. The actor quit the show in May 2023 and has been on a travel spree.

Abhishek Kapur's comes in support of KL Rahul

Ever since the video of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's outburst at the team's capital, KL Rahul, has gone viral, varied reactions have surfaced on social media. Many netizens have slammed Goenka for his behavior and expressed anger against him for publicly criticizing the cricketer.

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya's actor Abhishek Kapur has also shared his thoughts on the incident. Reacting to a social media post, he commented, "Not cool at all …KL is a fantastic cricketer , leader and a great human being …breaks my heart seeing him being treated like this …discuss in private next time!"

Check out his comment here:

What happened in the SRH vs LSG match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 165 runs and took away the wickets at regular intervals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets in his first three overs and dismissed Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis. Eventually, LSG managed to set a target of 166 before SRH in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

In the second innings, when SRH opening batters walked in, their explosive batting prowess dominated the day. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma chased the target in just 9.4 overs, and the spectators witnessed boundaries flowing from both ends. SRH's innings consisted of 16 fours and 14 sixes.

Besides losing to SRH in its last match, LSG faced defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in its penultimate match.

