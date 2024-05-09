Who is Nikola Jokic's wife? All About Stunning Natalija Jokic

Nikola Jokić won the 2023-24 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player award, marking his third MVP win in the last four seasons and solidifying his status as one of the game's all-time greats.

Commanding the Denver Nuggets, Jokić guided the team to a history-making 57 wins, marking the franchise's best record, and securing the second-best record in the Western Conference.

He ended the season in the top 10 points scorers, top 5 rebounders, and top 3 assisters.

The achievement that clinched his place in NBA history was his performance as the second player ever to achieve a minimum of 2,000 points, 900 rebounds, and 700 assists in one season.

Beyond his professional triumphs, Nikola Jokić is a devoted husband and father. We'll explore his family life in this article to understand more about his wife whom he cherishes and his daughter whom he deeply loves.

Who Is Nikola Jokic’s Wife?

Nikola Jokic and Macesic began their love story back in high school in 2013. Given Jokic's NBA superstar status, it's unsurprising that she has opted to remain significantly discreet.

Jokic, who is possibly one of the most non-public superstars ever to grace the NBA, has undoubtedly influenced this protective privacy. She did, nevertheless, make a public appearance alongside Jokic in London, during the Nuggets' NBA Global Games against the Indiana Pacers in 2017.

Natalija Jokic is a trained psychologist, earning her master's degree in field from the Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU Denver) in 2018.

Macesic significantly influenced Jokic's drafting in the NBA. Jokic, who was not regarded as an impressive prospect due to his athletic limitations, was widely expected to spend his entire basketball profession playing overseas.

This perception caused Jokic's dropping in the NBA Draft, but the Nuggets still decided to give him a shot.

With Macesic residing stateside at the time, then-general manager Tim Connelly believed he could persuade the talented giant to make a move to the US.

What Is Natalija Jokic’s Age And Height?

It's estimated that Natalija is around 28 years old, though their exact birthdate and precise height remain unknown.

While she attended Seminole State College spanning 2013 to 2015, her volleyball player profile showcased her height at 5 feet 8 inches.

When Did Nikola Jokic Get Married to Natalija Jokic?

Nikola Jokic and Natalija married in their Serbian hometown of Sombor on October 24, 2020. Originally, the couple intended to wed in June 2020, but with the NBA shifting to Florida's bubble amid the COVID-19 outbreak, they postponed the nuptials.

The two, having known each other since their high school years in Sombor, became engaged in January 2020.

Expressing his feelings on family life, Jokic shared with Serbia's Arena TV in January 2023, “I believe all of us with spouses and children should cherish the individuals we have in our lives."

The couple held a private wedding ceremony, inviting only a select group of friends and family members to mark the occasion.

Everything You Need To Know About Nikola Jokic's Daughter

In September 2021, Jokic and Natalija celebrated the arrival of their baby girl, Ognjena.

Then, in January 2022, Natalija posted an Instagram photo from what seemed to be her baby shower, captioning it with: “Thank you 2021, you were my favorite so far,” along with a pregnancy emoji.

A few months after publicly announcing Ognjena’s birth, Natalija posted the first picture of their daughter on May 27. The image displayed a then-dressed-in-pink Ognjena reaching out and touching Nikola’s MVP award.

Ognjena's name, synonymous with "fiery" in Serbian, is meant to honor the roots of Nikola and Natalija. Since her social media introduction in May 2022, Ognjena has been present at a number of her father's matches.

A particular highlight was in March 2023 when Natalija posted a picture on her Instagram of Ognjena clutching Nikola's game ball from his 100th triple-double play.

Ognjena accompanied her father to an NBA game. On June 12, 2023, she cheered for her dad on the sidelines as the Denver Nuggets triumphed over the Miami Heat to secure the NBA Championship.

The most memorable moment was when Nikola brought his daughter onto the court as he lifted the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy.

