Sonakshi Sinha REACTS to rumors of Sanjay Leela Bhansali throwing phones on Heeramandi sets in anger, says THIS

In her recent project, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared insights into her collaboration with the ace filmmaker. Describing him as a 'taskmaster,' Sonakshi discussed his demeanor on set. She acknowledged hearing rumors about him throwing phones but encountered a different Bhansali upon joining the Heeramandi sets.

For those unfamiliar, longstanding rumors have circulated regarding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tendency to throw phones when angered. Past reports have detailed Bhansali's demeanor when upset. However, it appears that he did not display similar behavior while working on Heeramandi.

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on rumors of SLB throwing phones on sets

In an interview with India Today, Sonakshi Sinha dismissed rumors of Sanjay Leela Bhansali throwing phones on sets in anger. She called it ‘absolute rumors’.

She called him a 'taskmaster' and said, "He is a taskmaster, I won't deny that. But, he deserves every bit of it because see the kind of work and magic that he creates, right? And if somebody does mess with his vision, I think it's his right to make sure the work gets done."

Sonakshi also disclosed that although she had heard similar rumors about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she found her experience of working with him enjoyable.

Furthermore, the actress shared a different perspective on the director, expressing, “He can be really nurturing when he sees that an actor is delivering exactly what his vision is, so I’m blessed that I got to see that side of his.”

More about Heeramandi

Currently available for streaming on Netflix, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sonakshi Sinha, who portrays the character Fareendan. Recently, the actress posted a collection of photos from her look test for the series on her Instagram account.

Alongside Sonakshi, the ensemble cast of Heeramandi includes Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Jason Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

