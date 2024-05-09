Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Beat LeBron James, Shaq and The Rock to Top Odds for Netflix Roast After Tom Brady

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady is currently the talk of the town since it was first streamed live on Sunday. The comedy event, which is now available on the streaming giant, is full of hilarious jokes and laughter with several celebrities being part of it.

Following the highly successful event, odds reveal the next favorites for the Netflix roast, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce already top the list over legendary NBA stars like LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and WWE and Hollywood Star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are among the top names from the NFL to have a Netflix show like Tom Brady's recent roast special. As per BetOnline.ag, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and quarterback are 8/1 and 9/1 respectively. The list also includes high-profile names like Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, CBS Sports analyst and former player Charles Barkley, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson of WWE.

Travis Kelce was already mentioned in Tom Brady's Netflix roast

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were already mentioned in Tom Brady's Netflix roast special by the seven-time Super Bowl champion himself. The 46-year-old retired NFL legend and soon-to-be commentator with Fox Sports also brought Taylor Swift into it.

Brady played his last Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chiefs and there was no way he wouldn't mention the franchise he beat at 31-9 at Super Bowl LV. Also, the team is currently in talks, not only because they are looking for a three-peat, but for Kelce's high-profile romance with pop star Swift.

Brady took centre stage to bring the power couple along with the Chiefs on Sunday's roast, saying, “Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest? It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls.” He further said, “And in honor of Tay Tay, let's take a look of the Chiefs eras; terrible for 50 years, goo for five, shake it off.”

Meanwhile, Kelce has already shown his hosting skills in the past and is already gearing up for another show for Amazon Prime Video called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. It is to be seen if we see him doing a roast show and rocking it like the former New England Patriots.

