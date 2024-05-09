ILLIT surpasses BLACKPINK and NewJeans with 17 million monthly listeners; becomes one of the top K-pop girl groups

ILLIT, a newly formed girl group continues to shine bright and solidify their dominance in the realm of K-pop. Since their debut, the group is constantly shattering previously set records, claiming impressive positions on global music charts. Most recently, they have reached a Spotify achievement with their monthly listeners’ numbers.

ILLIT becomes top K-pop girl group on Spotify, overtaking BLACKPINK, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and more

According to Spotify chart analysis, as of May 9, ILLIT has racked up an impressive 17,719,779 monthly listeners on the music streaming platform. With this they became the top K-pop girl group to have achieved the feat, overtaking BLACKPINK and NewJeans.

Surprisingly, the rookie girl group managed to amass the numbers just 1 month and 15 days after their debut music release.

Meanwhile, The YG Entertainment girl group BLACKPINK is now in the second position with 17,657,601, and NewJeans in third with 16,564,838 listeners. Notably, this update made LE SSERAFIM AND (G)I-DLE claim fourth and fifth positions with 15,694,191 and 11,854,058 Spotify monthly listeners.

On the other hand, Overall in K-pop’s history, BLACKPINK’s Jennie topped the Spotify list with 34,823,087 monthly listeners. BTS and Jungkook (as soloist) ranked 2nd and 3rd with 27,778,584 and 25,347,632 listeners. According to the latest update, ILLIT is now in the 4th position overall in the K-pop category. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ILLIT's other noteworthy Spotify achievements

Earlier, on April 17, the BELIFT LAB group became the fastest K-pop girl band to achieve 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing NewJeans, who achieved the feat 49 days after their debut. ILLIT overtook them hitting the milestone within just 20 days of releasing their first single on March 25, 2024.

In addition, on April 23, the group’s debut song Magnetic became the most-streamed K-pop song of 2024, earning over 107 million Spotify stream

Meanwhile, ILLIT continues to reign over many domestic and global music chats including Hanteo, Circle, MelOn, and more. On May 8, their first album SUPER REAL ME debuted on Billboard 200, claiming the no. 93 position.

Earlier, Magnetic, this EP’s title track also entered the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 Top 10, and Excluding U.S charts.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IVE’s Jang Wonyoung's personal safety endangered by malicious online post; Know agency's lethal step